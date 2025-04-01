G1 Group Acquires Big Fish Roofing in Strategic Deal to Scale Roofing Excellence Across the Northeast

Pittsburgh-based roofing innovator joins forces with Central Pennsylvania’s leading roofing expansion group.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G1 Group has officially acquired The Big Fish ContractingCompany in its first major acquisition under a bold new platform strategy. This strategic dealpositions G1 Group as a powerhouse in the roofing industry, combining operational excellencewith a commitment to customer-first service to fuel rapid expansion across Pennsylvania andthe Northeast.Founded in 2015 by Pittsburgh-based visionary entrepreneur Benny Fisher, Big FishRoofing started as a small operation in the garage behind his house. With relentlessdetermination and an unwavering commitment to customer service, Fisher built the companyinto one of Pittsburgh’s most recognized and trusted roofing brands. His deep industryknowledge, hands-on leadership, and ability to connect with both customers and businessowners have made him a respected leader and connector in the roofing industry. Known for itsconcierge-level service, cutting-edge technology, and authentic, people-first philosophy, Big Fishquickly became a leader in the industry. Over the past decade, the company has receivednumerous accolades, including the Better Business Bureau Torch Award, recognition as oneof Pittsburgh’s Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies, and over 900 five-star reviews fromsatisfied homeowners."I started Big Fish Roofing with a vision to do more than just fix roofs—we set out to build acompany that truly puts people first," said Benny Fisher, founder of The Big Fish ContractingCompany. "This acquisition is the next evolution of that vision. By joining forces with G1 Group,we can provide even greater value, innovation, and opportunities for our customers, employees,and the roofing industry as a whole."G1 Group, led by Travis Greenawalt, is a roofing expansion platform company renowned for itsexpertise in asphalt shingle, metal, and commercial roofing, as well as storm insurancerestoration. With a strong foundation of operational excellence and a shared commitment toinnovation and integrity, G1 Group is uniquely positioned to scale Big Fish’s success modelacross the region, with a particular focus on expanding metal roofing and commercial roofingservices in Western Pennsylvania.'Big Fish Roofing remains committed to delivering top-tier asphalt shingle roofing as a GAFMaster ElitePresident’s Club Award Winner, a distinction held by only a small percentageof roofing contractors nationwide. This elite status reflects Big Fish’s dedication to superiorcraftsmanship, ongoing training, and the highest customer service standards in the industry.With the support of G1 Group, Big Fish is now poised to extend its expertise into metal roofingand commercial roofing, expanding its service offerings while maintaining the trusted qualitythat homeowners and businesses have come to expect."Big Fish Roofing has set the standard for excellence in the industry, and we are honored tocarry that legacy forward," said Travis Greenawalt, CEO of G1 Group. "This acquisition is amajor milestone in our strategy to partner with top-tier local roofing companies and equip themwith the resources, teams, and best practices they need to scale while continuing to deliverbest-in-class service."This acquisition is just the beginning of a larger growth strategy that aims to empower localroofing companies with the tools, expertise, and infrastructure to scale while preserving thepersonal touch and trust that customers value.Benny Fisher is a trusted industry leader and connector, known for his genuine, no-nonsenseapproach to business. Having built Big Fish Roofing from the ground up—starting in a garageand growing it into an award-winning brand—he deeply understands the journey of a founder.He knows firsthand the challenges of scaling, the pressures of wearing multiple hats, and thereality of founder burnout. Now, Benny is committed to helping other roofing entrepreneursnavigate their own exits and join a larger team where they can thrive. As part of this newchapter, Benny will be leading efforts to identify and acquire high-potential roofing companieslooking to expand and be part of something bigger.Roofing business owners interested in joining this movement and unlocking greater potential fortheir companies can reach out to Benny directly. Benny@thebigfishco.comFor more information about The Big Fish Contracting Company, visit TheBigFishCo.com.

