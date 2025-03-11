Greenawalt Roofing Company Acquires The Big Fish Contracting Company

Greenwalt Roofing Company adds to its' portfolio with the acquisition of The Big Fish Contracting Company

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenawalt Roofing Acquires Big Fish Contracting, Strengthening Market PresenceGreenawalt Roofing is proud to announce they have purchased a majority stake in the Big Fish Contracting Company, a move that enhances its ability to serve more homeowners and businesses with top-tier roofing solutions.Big Fish Contracting has built a strong reputation for quality workmanship and customer service, making it a natural fit for Greenawalt Roofing’s growing portfolio. Through this acquisition, both companies will benefit from shared resources, operational expertise, and expanded service capabilities while maintaining their commitment to excellence.“This partnership allows us to bring together two trusted brands with a shared mission of delivering high-quality roofing services,” said Travis Greenawalt, President at Greenawalt Roofing. “Big Fish Contracting has built something special, and we’re excited to build upon that foundation.”Greenawalt Roofing is part of G1 Group, a strategic holding company that continues to invest in and support leading roofing businesses. While Big Fish Contracting will continue to operate under its established name, it will now have access to the resources and expertise that come with being part of the Greenawalt Roofing family.For more information, visit www.greenawaltroofing.com/bfacquisition or contact Matt Harter/Director of Marketing at marketing@greenawaltroofing.com or 717-419-8858.

