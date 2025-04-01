Gov. Evers, WEDC to Lead Trade Mission in Europe

Gov. Tony Evers and Sec. Missy Hughes attending Hannover Messe.

Trade mission to Germany and France to encourage global investment in Wisconsin, promote state exports, and kick off 50-year celebration of Wisconsin’s sister-state relationship with Hessen, Germany

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, in coordination with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), is kicking off a trade and investment mission to Europe to promote exports and international investments in Wisconsin, highlight the state’s growing biohealth sector, and kick off the 50th anniversary of Wisconsin’s sister-state relationship with Hessen, Germany. The trade mission will build upon Gov. Evers and the Evers Administration’s efforts to bolster international trade efforts, promote state exports, and ensure Wisconsin’s vital industries, businesses, families, workforce, and economy continue to thrive.

“During a time of global trade uncertainty and chaos and trade wars out of Washington, maintaining our strong relationships with our global partners has never been more important to ensure continuity and certainty for our local businesses, regional economies, and communities. I am excited to continue building and growing these critical connections and relationships with our partners to ensure the continued growth of Wisconsin’s economy,” said Gov. Evers. “We are also thrilled to celebrate 50 years of Wisconsin’s sister-state relationship with Hessen, Germany. The relationship between Wisconsin and Hessen has remained strong for five decades thanks to our shared values, common experiences, and excellent working partnerships. I’m honored to represent Wisconsin at this historic moment for our two states and to promote Wisconsin businesses to current and potential partners around the world.”

Germany is consistently among the top 10 destinations for Wisconsin exports, ranking fourth in 2023 alone. In total, Wisconsin exported nearly $1 billion in goods to Germany in 2023. The strong trade relationships between Germany and Wisconsin reflect a history of immigration from German-speaking countries to Wisconsin, mutual strength in manufacturing, and shared prioritizations of quality, productivity, and a strong work ethic.

Additionally, Wisconsin and Hessen have been sister states since 1976, making it the longest German-American sister-state relationship. As part of the celebration, Gov. Evers will meet with Hessen business, community, and government leaders and will visit schools and educational institutions.

“With our state’s status as a manufacturing powerhouse, Wisconsin products are in global demand,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “It is critical to our state’s economy that we continue to engage with the world, and Gov. Evers’ presence on the trade mission sends a strong message that Wisconsin values our international partnerships.”

The trade mission will include visits to Hannover, Hessen, and Berlin in Germany, as well as the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region in France. Planned stops include Hannover Messe, the world’s largest industrial trade show, to promote state exports and international investment in Wisconsin, as well as DMEA, the world’s largest digital health trade show, where the governor will promote Wisconsin’s status as a U.S. Regional Tech Hub in the personalized medicine and biohealth technology sectors.

This will be the governor’s third trade mission since being elected in 2019. The governor has previously led trade and investment missions in Japan in 2019 and Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxemburg in 2023.

An online version of this release is available here.