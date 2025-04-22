All eyes on Wisconsin this week

NFL Draft brings national spotlight to the Badger State

GREEN BAY, WI. APRIL 22, 2025 – When the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off this week at the historic Lambeau Field, the whole nation will be watching as Wisconsin steps into the spotlight as a top destination for big events, big talent, and big opportunities.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), along with regional economic partners, is embracing this moment to show the world what it means to live, work, and play in Wisconsin. With more than 250,000 visitors expected and an estimated $90 million economic impact statewide (including $20 million in Green Bay alone), the NFL Draft is more than a game — it’s a touchdown for Wisconsin’s economy.

“Hosting the NFL Draft offers a platform to highlight Wisconsin’s economic strength, warm hospitality, and dynamic communities,” said Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development organization. “This event underscores our ability to successfully attract major national attention and demonstrates why Wisconsin is a premier destination to live, work, and invest.”

WEDC has partnered with ESPN as a sponsor of the Tundra Trio — a VIP hospitality destination just steps from Lambeau Field. ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike show will broadcast exclusive interviews featuring a Wisconsin sports legend and a local culinary icon, giving viewers across the country a flavorful and dynamic taste of what makes this state so special.

In tandem with the Draft, the New North regional economic development organization is also hosting a Draft Day Huddle: Site Selector Forum at the Timber Rattlers Stadium in Appleton featuring regional updates and a panel of site selection experts. The event is part of a larger “Touchdown Tour of Northeast Wisconsin,” which includes curated visits for site selectors to experience the NFL Draft while learning about Wisconsin’s growing economic landscape.

While the Draft may only last a few days, the exposure and engagement it generates will have long-term benefits. To capitalize on the audience of thousands of attendees, national media, and digital engagement, WEDC created a microsite, PickWisconsin.com , to educate and inspire people about all Wisconsin has to offer.

Whether you’re a sports fan, a job seeker, or a company looking to expand, there’s never been a better time to Pick Wisconsin.