MindWaveDAO gears up to List NILA Token on LBank Exchange on April 14, 2025, 11.00 AM UTC.

MindWaveDAO's team is prepping for the LBank Exchange after achieving the Stage 1 Fundraising target. Currently, in Stage 2 to achieve envisioned milestones.

This listing is more than just an exchange event-it reflects the strength of our community, the integrity of our project and our vision of building a BTC-backed financial ecosystem for future.” — Dr.Vin Menon, Co-founder & Strategic Advisor

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindWaveDAO , a next-generation decentralized finance platform backed by Bitcoin reserves, is thrilled to announce the official listing of its native utility token, NILA, on LBank Exchange. The listing will go live on April 14, 2025 at 11.00 AM UTC, enabling global users to access, trade, and engage with the token that powers one of the industry’s most forward-looking DeFi ecosystems. The trading will be available directly via LBank’s mobile and web platforms: https://m.lbank.com/ The announcement follows MindWaveDAO’s impactful presence at Bitcoin Palooza NYC 2025, where the team joined leaders, creators, and blockchain pioneers to showcase how NILA is shaping the future of DeFi, AdTech, MediaTech, and InsurTech. NILA has been gaining traction as a core element within the MindWaveDAO ecosystem, offering real utility through governance rights, access to AI-driven yield strategies, and integration across key sectors including AdTech, MediaTech, and InsurTech. The listing on a global platform like LBank marks a significant milestone in MindWaveDAO’s roadmap and enhances token accessibility, liquidity, and market reach.“We are excited to take this next step in our growth journey,” said Dr. Vin Menon, Co-Founder & Strategic Advisor at MindWaveDAO. “The LBank listing is more than just an exchange event—it reflects the strength of our community, the integrity of our project, and our vision of building a BTC-backed financial ecosystem for the future.”The NILA Token has passed a comprehensive smart contract audit and legal review, reinforcing MindWaveDAO’s commitment to compliance, transparency, and long-term sustainability. With over $1 million already raised in Stage 1 of the public sale and Stage 2 ongoing at $0.07 per token, the listing arrives at a time of growing momentum.MindWaveDAO continues to innovate by combining decentralized governance with institutional-grade security and AI-powered financial products. As the April 14, 11.00 AM UTC listing approaches, investors and blockchain enthusiasts are invited to join the movement and participate in shaping the next era of finance.About MindWaveDAOMindWaveDAO is dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized innovation. With a Bitcoin-backed foundation, institutional-grade security, and AI-powered yield strategies, the platform is creating a secure, scalable, and high-growth ecosystem for the future of digital finance.About LBankLBank is a globally based centralized cryptocurrency exchange (CEX) platform established in 2015. It enables users to buy and sell major crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in over 131 fiat currencies, offering more than 55 payment methods. The platform supports over 800 cryptocurrencies and more than 1,000 trading pairs. LBank’s financial products include spot and margin trading, crypto futures and options, staking, and ETF trading of crypto assets. The exchange charges a flat 0.10% maker and taker fee for spot trading, with withdrawal fees varying by cryptocurrency.

