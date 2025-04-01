Coastal Reserve to hold Spring local advisory committee meetings

MOREHEAD CITY – The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold Spring local advisory committee meetings April 22-23 for the following reserve sites. All meetings are in-person only and open to the public.

Rachel Carson Reserve April 22 at 3 p.m. NOAA Beaufort Laboratory Administration Building 101 Pivers Island Rd, Beaufort, NC 28516 Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve April 23 at 1 p.m. Kitty Hawk Town Hall 101 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949

Local advisory committees consist of residents and representatives from community organizations, government agencies and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management, a division of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, works to protect, conserve and manage North Carolina's coastal resources in the 20 coastal counties. The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program protects natural areas for education, research, and compatible traditional uses. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 44,000 acres of unique coastal environments at 10 sites along the coast.