The Association of Recovery in Higher Education Announces Annual Collegiate Recovery Week Event

During Collegiate Recovery Week, higher education institutions everywhere will bring their students together to celebrate those in recovery, including their continued support and future success, raising awareness of recovery across the country. ARHE centers the week-long event, which features special programming, social media campaigns and opportunities to create connections, around its origin date of April 15, known as Collegiate Recovery Day. Founded in 2010, ARHE is the only professional association that provides support, advocacy and professional development for emerging and established collegiate recovery programs and their staff.

The Nationwide April 14-18 Commemoration Will Mark the Nonprofit’s 15th Anniversary

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as an initiative to ensure that college students in recovery had support on campus has now grown to see over 180 colleges and universities formalize collegiate recovery programs across North America and beyond. This month, the Association of Recovery in Higher Education (ARHE) is celebrating its 15th anniversary and will be spotlighting its growth during the annual spring Collegiate Recovery Week. Taking place April 14-18, higher education institutions everywhere will bring their students together to celebrate those in recovery, including their continued support and future success, raising awareness of recovery across the country.ARHE centers the week-long event, which features special programming, social media campaigns and opportunities to create connections, around its origin date of April 15, known as Collegiate Recovery Day. Founded in 2010, the nonprofit is the only professional association that provides support, advocacy and professional development for emerging and established collegiate recovery programs and their staff. With the college lifestyle typically branded by partying and easy access to drugs and alcohol, collegiate recovery programs exist to share education and peer support for those seeking a healthier lifestyle.“This April, many of our institutional members will host special events and activities for students that celebrate their recovery and allow them to uplift one another,” said Kristina Canfield, Executive Director of ARHE. “Over the past 15 years, our organization has grown to unprecedented new heights and this allows us to reflect on the commitment, resilience and achievements of collegiate recovery communities as we move forward.”During Collegiate Recovery Week, ARHE encourages all students, staff and allies to don purple attire on April 15 for its annual #WearPurple Day to support those whose lives have been improved through recovery. The nonprofit will also continue its second-year tradition of creating a Collegiate Recovery Hope Quilt. Schools are invited to donate a square to the blanket, which when sewn together, will create a visual representation of solidarity and support. In addition to each school’s individual events, the organization’s full virtual schedule for the week is as follows:April 14: Collegiate Recovery Week Kickoff Meeting and Town Hall (1pm ET)April 14: Roots and Branches: A History of Collegiate Recovery (4pm ET)April 15: Key Insights from Our Study on Collegiate Recovery (12pm ET)April 16: Power of Authentic Connections: Interactive Session (12pm ET)April 17: How We Think About Substance Use Matters : A Paradigms Exercise (11:30am ET)April 17: Mapping the Journey: A Panel Conversation on the Past, Present and Future of Recovery in Higher Education (3pm ET)April 18: Chronic Illness and Accessibility in Higher Education - Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder (12pm ET)To view more details on Collegiate Recovery Week and information about ARHE, visit www.collegiaterecovery.org/recoveryweek ABOUT THE ASSOCIATION OF RECOVERY IN HIGHER EDUCATION (ARHE)The Association of Recovery in Higher Education (ARHE) is a 501(c)(3) and the only association exclusively representing collegiate recovery programs (CRPs) and collegiate recovery communities (CRCs), the faculty and staff who support them, and the students who represent them. ARHE provides the education, resources, and community connection needed to help change the trajectory of recovering student’s lives. For more information about ARHE, visit www.collegiaterecovery.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.