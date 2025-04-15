Tress Wellness Brings Affordable, Salon-Quality Waxing to Walmart.com

Tress Wellness, the brand behind the internet’s favorite at-home waxing kit, is now available on Walmart.com. With product prices starting at just $15.99, the Tress Wellness line offers a complete, cost-effective alternative to traditional hair removal services. Tress Wellness’s kits include everything needed for a smooth waxing experience.

Beloved for Its Easy-to-Use Waxing Kits, the TikTok Sensation Expands Its Online Footprint

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tress Wellness , the brand behind the internet’s favorite at-home waxing kit, is now available on Walmart.com, making smooth, hair-free skin more accessible—and affordable—than ever.With product prices starting at just $15.99, the Tress Wellness line offers a complete, cost-effective alternative to traditional hair removal services. Now millions of Walmart shoppers can experience salon-quality results from home without breaking the bank.“Our goal has always been to democratize beauty and make high-quality waxing something anyone can do,” said Dan McElwee, General Manager of FXSwede, the parent company of Tress Wellness. “Walmart.com is the perfect partner for this mission. Their customers value convenience, performance, and affordability—and that’s exactly what we deliver.”Tress Wellness’s kits include everything needed for a smooth waxing experience, including natural, skin-loving ingredients like jojoba and olive oil, fun and colorful wax beads, and the brand’s Pre & After-Wax Spray Combo. Even better? Every purchase includes free access to the Wax Pal app, featuring guided tutorials from licensed estheticians.Shoppers on Walmart.com can now browse Tress Wellness bestsellers like:Black At-Home Wax Kit ($23.99) – A complete, beginner-friendly kit designed to deliver professional results.Lavender and Bikini Wax Beads ($15.99) – Formulated for sensitive areas with a calming scent.Pre & After-Wax Spray Combo ($15.99) – Preps and soothes skin to minimize irritation.Tress Wellness has earned a cult following on social media, amassing over 500 million TikTok views. In addition to its new home on Walmart.com, Tress Wellness continues to expand its retail footprint across the U.S., with availability in over 5,000 stores including CVS, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Lewis Drug, and Ingles Markets. The brand also remains the #1 best-selling at-home waxing kit on Amazon, backed by more than 34,000 verified reviews. With this latest launch, the brand is bringing its top-rated products to a whole new audience who wants to look and feel great—without the salon price tag. The full list of stores is available here.To shop the full collection, visit www.walmart.com or learn more at www.tresswellness.com ABOUT TRESS WELLNESSTress Wellness is the maker of the world’s easiest-to-use at-home waxing kit, with users going from zero to pro in just one pull. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, the company’s mission is to make hair removal easy and accessible for everyone, everywhere. Tress Wellness products are suitable for all body and skin types, including both men and women. Consumers can purchase the products in select retail stores across the country as well as online. For more information on Tress Wellness, visit www.tresswellness.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.