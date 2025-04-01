Italian K-Sport Acquires Australia’s SPT to Boost Global Presence in AI-Driven Soccer Analytics

William Strange and Alberto Guidotti

The creator of soccer’s first patented match analysis system, used by Messi and Ronaldo, targets growth in the U.S. and the Pacific

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K-Sport , one of the world’s leading companies in sports performance monitoring technology, has completed the acquisition of a 67% stake in SPT – Sport Performance Tracking. The Australian firm has been active in this field for over eleven years and has been present in the U.S. market since 2018.“By bringing SPT into the K-Sport group we combine two complementary strengths: SPT’s solid commercial presence and market experience in Australia and the U.S., and K-Sport’s cutting-edge technology, recognized as a global standard, especially in professional soccer. This deal is a pivotal strategic move in K-Sport’s international expansion, securing direct access to global markets through a brand that’s already established and reputable in sports technology”, says Alberto Guidotti, CEO of K-Sport.“We’re excited to launch this new chapter with K-Sport. By blending our sales network with K-Sport’s top-tier products, we’ll significantly increase the value we deliver in key markets”, adds William Strange, CEO of SPT.Sport Performance Tracking will integrate K-Sport’s technology into its offerings, expanding its product lineup and providing customers with even more advanced, high-performing solutions. The move is part of K-Sport’s broader international growth plan, aimed at solidifying its position as a global leader in sports performance technology. K-Sport will also gain access to the extensive client base of the acquired company, which includes over 500 customers in the United States and more than 650 across the Asia-Pacific region. The operation is projected to generate positive cash flow as early as the first year. As a result, the combined enterprise value of the two companies now exceeds €50 million, placing the K-Sport group firmly among the top five companies in the sector worldwide.Founded in 2010, K-Sport began with the world’s first patent for an advanced match analysis system powered by AI. The company works with more than 500 teams worldwide—including top-tier clubs in Serie A, the Premier League, and various national squads, such as Napoli, Atalanta, Fiorentina, as well as Argentina. K-Sport’s database now includes over 10,000 athletes, featuring global soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.The company’s tools allow real-time monitoring of speed, distance covered, accelerations, and decelerations, giving coaches reliable data for strategic decisions while optimizing training and reducing injury risk. In 2024, K-Sport closed a funding round of 5 million euros led by Italian fund Rialto Venture Fund I EuVECA.

