Italian Sustainability Technologies Take Center Stage at New York’s Nest Climate Campus

Italian Pavilion at Nest Climate Campus 2025

The Italian Trade Agency and the Consulate General of Italy in New York lead a national mission with 13 companies at one of the world’s main events for climate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The best Italian innovations shaping a more sustainable future will be showcased under a spotlight designed to amplify their impact on a global scale. Italy participated in the 2025 Nest Climate Campus in New York with a delegation of 13 companies led by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the Consulate General of Italy in New York, in collaboration with the Foundation for Sustainable Development and Ecomondo; the initiative elevated the finest of Italy’s clean-tech in a strategic global showcase for sustainability and the environment.The Nest Climate Campus is the largest climate event in the United States and an official partner of New York Climate Week. Its mission is to accelerate solutions in clean energy, climate finance, biodiversity, circular economy, and resilient infrastructure, through a format that blends keynotes, co-hosted events, workshops, and dedicated areas designed to foster practical connections among businesses, finance, institutions, and civil society. The 2025 edition took place at Manhattan’s Javits Center from September 23 to 25.Italy’s participation featured an exhibition area coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency and the Consulate General of Italy in New York with 13 of the country’s most representative clean-tech organizations: Ager Oliva (Pistoia), aizoOn Consulting (Torino), AWorld (Torino), Centro Diagnostico Baronia (Frigento, Avellino), Ganiga Innovation (Bientina, Pisa), ISCLEANAIR (Roma), KC & Partners (Baranzate, Milano), MyLime (Bologna), NantG Italia (Lomazzo, Como), Sunspeker (Torino), Terra Innovatum, (Lucca), Witty (Bolzano). Joining them is Ecomondo, the international trade fair organized in Rimini by Italian Exhibition Group, a strategic partner—as well as exhibitor—of the mission.Aligned with Italy’s presence at the Nest Climate Campus, the schedule also included a high-profile networking event hosted by the Consulate General of Italy in New York on September 25, designed to connect companies, investors, and institutional stakeholders in the city for Climate Week. The event, aimed at catalyzing practical exchanges and new project partnerships, offered a privileged setting to highlight technologies, use cases, and transatlantic collaborations—turning Italy’s presence into a concrete lever for commercial development and international positioning.Italy is consolidating cross‑cutting European leadership across the entire spectrum of the green transition. In the circular economy, it leads on recycling and efficient resource use, with total waste recycling (municipal and special) at 91.6%—more than 12 points ahead of France and 16 ahead of Germany—and a secondary raw materials use rate of 18.7%, among the highest in Europe and above the EU average of 11.5%; circular activities generate 2.7% of national value added, versus the EU average of 2.3% (source: Eurostat).On efficiency and overall impact, the production system ranks among the continent’s greenest and best‑performing. Italy is 7th out of 27 EU countries for eco‑efficiency—an indicator that captures lower environmental impact in the use of energy and materials and in the related production of waste and pollutants—and among the large European economies it stands out as the greenest (source: Eurostat). Resource productivity reaches €3.6 of GDP for every kilogram consumed, well above the EU average (€2.2) and the figures for Germany (€3.0), Spain (€3.1), and France (€3.2). Among G20 economies, Italy is also among the most sustainable in emissions per dollar of GDP (0.12 kg CO₂/$), roughly one third of the average for major industrialized countries (0.32) (source: EDGAR).The energy trajectory confirms acceleration: in the first half of 2024, renewables covered 43.8% of electricity demand, surpassing fossil sources for the first time; installed capacity rose from 20,222 MW in 2004 to 74,303 MW in 2024; and solar growth placed Italy in the global top 10 for new installations in 2023 (source: Terna). This positioning translates into competitive and employment advantages: Italy ranks second in Europe for renewable energy jobs with 212,000 workers, and is the absolute leader in heat pump employment with 135,000 people. In addition, 24 Italian companies appear in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2025, with 5 organizations in the global Top 1% of their sectors (Hera, Italgas, Moncler, Pirelli, Saipem).The delegation at the NEST Climate Campus brought a wide range of solutions spanning the entire green transition ecosystem: from next-generation battery technologies to AI-based systems capable of recognizing waste; from digital platforms that engage citizens and businesses in sustainable behaviors to digital passports and blockchain systems for product lifecycle traceability. Also showcased are technologies that overcome the aesthetic and landscape-integration limits of photovoltaics, control systems for the hydrogen supply chain, and methodologies to measure sustainable behaviors. The delegation further includes solutions for air purification and emission reduction in both indoor and outdoor environments, the recovery and management of abandoned olive groves, and more efficient e-mobility. Rounding out the offering are a compact micro-nuclear reactor powered by low-enrichment fuel and microbiological biofilters designed to neutralize pollutants.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.