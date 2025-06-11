From Tissue Regeneration to Waste Management: Italian Medical Tech Debuts National Pavilion at WHX Miami

Italian Pavilion at WHX Miami 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From tissue regeneration and diagnostic engineering to bio-waste management, disinfection technologies, and cold chain logistics—these are among the diverse innovations showcased by the 12 Italian organizations participating in the Italian national pavilion at the World Health Expo (WHX). Formerly known as FIME, WHX is a premier global event for medical technology and equipment. Scheduled for June 11-13, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida, this year's edition marks the first unified Italian presence, coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).With over 13,800 professionals from 116 countries at the last edition, and more than 1,300 exhibitors from over 55 nations expected this year, WHX is a strategic international platform connecting supply and demand for advanced medical solutions. The expo spans a wide array of fields—from diagnostic imaging to IT systems, laboratory technologies, and therapeutic devices—and offers exceptional networking and business development opportunities, especially through delegations from key markets like India, Israel, Nigeria, Poland, and Argentina.Italy's medical device sector generates a total market value of €18.3 billion, including both exports and domestic sales, comprising nearly 4,500 companies and approximately 120,000 employees. This sector is highly diversified, innovative, and specialized, featuring a mix of small enterprises alongside large multinational groups. It includes 2,527 manufacturing companies, 1,555 distributors, and 367 service providers involved in the national-scale production and distribution of medical devices. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), accounting for nearly 94% of the total, are distinguished by their strong propensity for innovation, highly qualified personnel, and substantial investments in R&D.Despite recent regulatory measures imposing restrictions on clinical trials, the sector invested approximately €1 billion ($1.14 billion) in research and development. On the international trade front, Italian exports of medical devices to the United States grew by 14.6% in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching $832 million (source: usatrade.census.gov).The Italian Pavilion at WHX 2025The Italian delegation at WHX in Miami presents a comprehensive range of biomedical solutions: from next-generation supplements, dermo-regenerative fillers, and advanced genetic tests for precision medicine, to materials and systems for sterilization monitoring; from patented nutraceutical formulations with high bioavailability to "waste-to-value" machinery transforming medical waste into sustainable outputs; from autologous micro-grafting platforms regenerating tissue in minutes to multichannel editorial and communication services connecting dental sector manufacturers, clinics, and distributors internationally; from turnkey shielded MRI rooms to single-use devices for radiology, oncology, and intensive care; from high-tech silicone components combined with metal, plastic, or glass to professional equipment for laboratory washing, disinfection, and refrigeration.This vibrant array of 100% Made-in-Italy technology and know-how brings innovation, sustainability, and cutting-edge design to the United States across the entire life-science value chain. There is also an agency specialized in regional internationalization and a multidisciplinary university laboratory.The entities comprising the Italian Pavilion at WHX 2025 in Miami include: Piemonte Agency (Torino), DGP Pharma (Novara), E.C.S. (Brivio LC), Farmaflor (Piasco CN), For.Tec. – Forniture Tecnologiche (Francolise CE), Rigenera HBW (Candiolo TO), Infodent (Viterbo), ITEL Healthcare USA (New York), Sidam (Mirandola MO), Silter (Pianiga VE), Smeg Instruments (Guastalla RE) e Università di Siena – Environmental Hygiene Lab (Siena).

