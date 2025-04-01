Demetra Adams Davis selected for Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by IAOTP

Demetra Adams Davis member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demetra Adams Davis, Owner and CEO of Gordavi, LLC, was recently selected for Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an honor, only 25 of the world's most brilliant minds who significantly influence the earth through their work and actions are selected for this distinction. These are individuals who push boundaries and challenge the status quo. They create positive change and inspire others to do the same.These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and have the skills, knowledge, and resources to make an impact. Demetra Adams Davis has proven herself an extraordinary professional and expert in the field. A chapter was dedicated to each honoree and the book became an international best seller in Australia, the UK, Canada and the United States. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in the industry, Demetra has certainly proven herself as an established authority and expert in her field. She has experience in many different industries and has worn many different hats. Her areas of expertise include but is not limited to: business, leadership, process improvement, team-building, and has been a Registered Nurse for over 20 years.Gordavi, LLC is a minority, female, veteran owned and operated small business specializing in: Government Contracting, Education on becoming a Government Contractor, Policy and Procedure Development, Employee Training, Strategic and Business Planning, Diversity and Inclusion Training, Individual Credit Repair, Marketing and Brand Recognition.Before embarking on her career path, Demetra used her educational benefits as an honorable discharged Veteran of the United States Air Force to continue school and obtain her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from the University of Texas, Health Science Center, San Antonio. Demetra has also completed two additional Master's degrees: Healthcare Administration and Nursing Education.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Davis has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was selected for the Empowered Woman Award and in 2023 she was selected as Top CEO of the year by IAOTP. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.In addition to her successful career, she is also a published author, a Certified Case Manager, a 20-year member of Sigma Theta Tau's National Honor Society of Nursing, and a very enthusiastic Grandmother.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Davis for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Demetra attributes her success, work ethic, and continued motivation to succeed to her mother and grandmother, two extremely strong women who taught and demonstrated the importance of God first in all things. When not working, Demetra enjoys writing, live music, traveling, and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those going into business to understand that while it may not be easy, perseverance trumps failure every time.Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDBZOrvCKnE&t=2s For more information please visit: https://gordavi.com/about/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

