Small Business Development announces that DSBDCONNECT is now live

Following the announcement by the Minister of Small Business Development, Ms. Stella Tembisa Ndabeni, regarding the development of DSBDConnect, the Department of Small Business Development is pleased to announce that the platform has since gone live on 28 March 2025. DSBDConnect is a digital platform designed to geo-map and support spaza shops and other food-handling facilities, while addressing the proliferation of illegal businesses across South Africa

DSBDConnect will function as a comprehensive digital platform, offering:

A verified database of spaza shops and food-handling facilities in the country

Robust business and product authentication processes

Facilitation of partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Access to funding and credit opportunities for small enterprises

This initiative is in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to combating illegal business operations that compromise consumer safety and undermine the local economy. Through DSBDConnect, the Department of Small Business Development is fostering sustainable business growth, regulatory compliance, and community empowerment.

DSBDConnect is now available as follows:

➊ Link: (https://dsbdconnect.co.za/)

Enquiries:

Media@dsbd.gov.za



