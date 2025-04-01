Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,239 in the last 365 days.

Small Business Development announces that DSBDCONNECT is now live

Following the announcement by the Minister of Small Business Development, Ms. Stella Tembisa Ndabeni, regarding the development of DSBDConnect, the Department of Small Business Development is pleased to announce that the platform has since gone live on 28 March 2025. DSBDConnect is a digital platform designed to geo-map and support spaza shops and other food-handling facilities, while addressing the proliferation of illegal businesses across South Africa

DSBDConnect will function as a comprehensive digital platform, offering:

  • A verified database of spaza shops and food-handling facilities in the country
  • Robust business and product authentication processes
  • Facilitation of partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
  • Access to funding and credit opportunities for small enterprises

This initiative is in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to combating illegal business operations that compromise consumer safety and undermine the local economy. Through DSBDConnect, the Department of Small Business Development is fostering sustainable business growth, regulatory compliance, and community empowerment.

DSBDConnect is now available as follows:  

➊ Link: (https://dsbdconnect.co.za/)

Enquiries: 
Media@dsbd.gov.za


#GovZAUpdates 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Small Business Development announces that DSBDCONNECT is now live

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more