Eskom on Solar registration fees

Eskom has launched a campaign to help residential owners of SmallScale Embedded Generation (SSEG) systems, including photovoltaic (PV) installation systems, continue to be able to become compliant with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa

(NERSA) regulations that require all owners in Eskom supplied areas to register with Eskom.

Owners of these systems in non-Eskom supplied areas are required by NERSA to register these systems with their local municipality.

The typical size for most residential PV installations is up to 16kVA. Since March 2023, Eskom has not charged any registration fees or the cost of a Smart Meter (which is bidirectional) for households with installations of up to 50kVA.

Non-residential Small-Scale Embedded Generation (SSEG) systems, typically larger scale installations for industrial usage, above 50kVA, attracting a different fee structure.

Once registered, customers will be converted to the Homeflex tariff. The SSEG and nonSSEG residential customers will pay the same fixed charges. SSEG residential customers can also start benefiting from Homeflex tariff credits for energy exports.

Across the world, with more and more solar PV systems pushing energy onto the grid, the safety of the grid has become a critical focus for both performance and the safety of the employees working on it.

Average household attracts zero fees & saves R9000

Since March 2023, Eskom has not charged households with solar photovoltaic (PV) installations of up to 50kVA for registration fees, installation and sign off and for the smart meter. In fact, these customers have been exempted from connection charges and tariff conversion fees, which typically cover costs such as quotations, physical connections, and meter installations. These exemptions will remain in place for eligible households until March 2026, including those who have not yet installed PV systems.

Furthermore, Eskom will continue to apply the previous year’s connection charges for nonresidential SSEGs, ensuring ongoing cost savings.

To highlight these savings, from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, households with SSEG systems rated at 16kVA—the typical size for most PV installations— attract zero fees and could save up to R9,132 due to Eskom's exemption from connection fees. In addition to these savings, households will continue to receive credits for exporting energy to the Eskom grid under the NERSA approved Homeflex tariff, providing further financial benefits.

NERSA regulation compliance

In accordance with NERSA regulations, businesses and households with embedded generation systems of less than 100KVA (including solar PV systems) are required to register with Eskom, even if they do not export power to the grid. However, customers who are fully off-grid and not connected to Eskom’s network are not required to register but must provide proof that their systems operate independently of Eskom’s supply.

As a responsible licensed electricity distributor, Eskom ensures that all connections, whether for energy consumption or generation, comply with the necessary codes, standards, and guidelines established by NERSA.

These standards are vital for ensuring network security, safeguarding field personnel, and protecting the public.

Once registered, households will benefit from approved Homeflex tariff credits for energy exports, while only paying R368 per month in fixed charges. These charges help cover the costs for backup services, export services, and administration. We reiterate that SSEG and non-SSEG customers will pay the same fixed charges.

Simple 3-Step SSEG Registration Process:

1. Apply for SSEG Registration: Send an email to ProvinceName@eskom.co.za (e.g., KwaZuluNatal@eskom.co.za) with #Applications in the subject line. A quote for a bidirectional meter will be sent in response only for users greater than 50kVA.

2. Make Payment and Schedule Installation: After payment is made (residential customers with up to 50KVA installations are exempted from payment until 31 March 2026), Eskom will install and code the Smart Meter and the customer will be converted to the Homeflex tariff.

3. Receive Payment Details and Deposit Options: Eskom will provide estimated monthly bills and postpaid deposit options, with the option to pay the deposit over 12 months. For residential systems up to 50kVA, as deposit can vary from R3 500 to R4 800, if no deposit has already been paid on the account in the past.

Safety Considerations for Solar PV Installations

Eskom encourages all customers to adhere to critical safety guidelines when installing solar PV systems, which include:

Ensuring that equipment complies with South African standards (NRS 097-2). This will remain in place until the SABS finalises Low Voltage Regulation rules for SSEGs.

Having a registered engineer or technologist sign off on the Embedded Generator Installation (EGI) report to ensure the safe integration of the system, as requested in the NERSA guidelines.

Obtaining the required Certificate of Compliance (CoC) for internal wiring of the property.

New online customer tool to check savings

Customers can use the new Small Power User (SPU) tool available at https://www.eskom.co.za/distribution/2025-2026-price-increase/ to see how conversion to theHomeflex tariff can lead to significant financial savings.

Eskom remains committed to providing ongoing support, guidance, and engagement with customers and industry stakeholders to ensure the safe and efficient use of solar energy solutions across South Africa.

