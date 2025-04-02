CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Richmond, VA and surrounding cities

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In-home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I’d like to be able to offer that service to other pet owners to help them in one of the most important times in their relationship with their pet” — Dr. Angela Schmillen

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is enhancing its presence in Richmond, VA , by adding a new licensed veterinarian. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Angela Schmillen joins Dr. Jennifer Holman and Dr. Jaime Pickett to service Richmond and surrounding cities.“It is my wish that every family in Richmond become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet. “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift.”Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Gary Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“As a veterinarian, I have been on both sides of the euthanasia experience: helping families say goodbye to their own beloved pets and having to say goodbye to my own. I have had other veterinarians help our family to say goodbye to our own pets in the familiarity of our home and found that to be such a wonderful and compassionate experience. I’d like to be able to offer that service to other pet owners to help them in one of the most important times in their relationship with their pet," says Dr. Angela Schmillen. Dr. Schmillen has always had a deep love for animals and a desire to help people through difficult moments. Growing up in Florida, she knew from a young age that she wanted to be a veterinarian. While attending the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, she found a way to serve not just animals and their families but also her country. After earning her DVM in 2005, she joined the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps, where she has spent the past 19 years caring for military working dogs, supporting service members and their pets, and working in food safety and public health.Over the years, Dr. Schmillen also earned a Master of Public Health degree and became board-certified by the American College of Veterinary Preventive Medicine (ACVPM). As she nears retirement from the Army, she is honored to shift her focus to helping families say goodbye to their beloved pets in the most peaceful and comforting way possible—at home.Having been through the experience of losing her own pets, Dr. Schmillen knows how hard it is to say goodbye. She has seen firsthand the difference it makes when pets can pass in a familiar, loving environment rather than a clinical setting. Wanting to provide that same comfort to others, she pursued additional training and became a Certified Peaceful Euthanasia Veterinarian (CPEV) through the Companion Animal Euthanasia Training Academy (CAETA).Dr. Schmillen services Chester, Colonial Heights, Richmond, Fort Gregg Adams, Henrico, Hopewell, Petersburg, Chesterfield, Midlothian, Mechanicsville, Glen Allen, and surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Richmond. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $90 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 90 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

