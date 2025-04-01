Inc. Names Legendary Supply Chain, Inc. to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast

Legendary Supply Chain

With a 2-year growth rate of 294%, Legendary Supply Chain ranks at #38 in the Southeast.

We take great pride in representing the Southeast, investing in local talent, and delivering world-class solutions right here in Tennessee.” — Rob Steele, Chief Growth Officer

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Legendary Supply Chain , Inc. is No. 38 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast, which includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.Rob Steele, Chief Growth Officer, shares, "Being named on the Inc. Regionals: Southeast list for the third consecutive year is a true honor and testament to our continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer service. At Legendary Supply Chain, we believe that supply chain management is the heartbeat of modern business, and we are dedicated to providing the technology and support needed to optimize every aspect of our customers' operations. We take great pride in representing the Southeast, investing in local talent, and delivering world-class solutions right here in Tennessee. This achievement is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our incredible team, as well as the trust our customers place in us. We look forward to continuing to help businesses thrive in a changing world.The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 192 private companies had a median growth rate of 114 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the region’s economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast starting April 1. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.Legendary Supply Chain is a Tennessee-based software provider specializing in solutions that help service and distribution organizations improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their operations. Committed to excellence and a customer-first approach, Legendary Supply Chain provides a comprehensive solution designed to streamline workflows, optimize operations and support business growth. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and supply chain expertise, the company empowers businesses to operate more effectively, scale successfully, and stay competitive in an evolving market.More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

