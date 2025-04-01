VADOC Marks Second Chance Month, Announces Virtual Series Every Thursday in April

Agency News

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is celebrating National Second Chance Month throughout April, sharing resources and information to support second chances for those involved in the criminal justice system.

Second Chance Month recognizes the importance of a positive return to society. An important part of VADOC’s public safety mission is providing inmates and probationers with programs and resources, including education, substance use disorder treatment, and vocational training, to prepare them for successful reentry. This creates safer communities for Virginians while providing second chances to individuals and their families.

The VADOC will host “Second Chance Thursdays,” a four-part virtual series on Zoom each Thursday in April (April 3, April 10, April 17, and April 24) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Multiple state agencies and community partners will share important resources and information about the reentry process. The series is designed for organizations and partners working in reentry, as well as loved ones of individuals transitioning back to the community.

“The process of reentry starts when an individual is sentenced,” said VADOC Reentry & Recovery Services Administrator Jessica Lee. “Throughout the process, VADOC remains committed to providing individuals under our incarceration and supervision effective rehabilitation and resources to ensure successful reentry so they can make the most of their second chance.”

Last year, VADOC launched “Second Chance Stories,” a video series where people shared their reentry stories. These videos are available on the VADOC YouTube channel.

Since 2017, the United States has observed National Second Chance Month each April, raising awareness to expand opportunities and services for individuals being released from incarceration.

The Virginia Department of Corrections is committed to its mission of ensuring public safety by providing effective incarceration, supervision, and evidence-based reentry services.