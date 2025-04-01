A 25% tariff on miracle cures for mental health could “transform actual, legit, proper-job research” says sensible organisation Rethink Mental Illness

Rethink Mental Illness is today calling for a new tariff on the “well-dodge” products sold to people to help them manage their mental wellbeing.

Implemented today, a dedicated a 25% National Incense (NI) Tax could raise billions a year earmarked to fund research into evidence-based mental health support and treatments.

It was recently reported by the Global Wellness Institute that the global wellness industry is currently worth $6.3 trillion, 26% more than it was pre-pandemic.

That sum makes the billions invested in mental health research look like small change.

Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said: “Having read about a new therapy where people go riding, carrying heavy, hollow stalks to cure their mental ill-health, was the straw that broke the camel’s back. We can’t keep pouring cash into wellness without so much as a downward dog in the direction of funding real, evidence-based treatments.

"I love a punnet of blueberries followed by an ice-cold plunge as much as the next person, but my mood tracking jewellery tells me it is doing little to help bridge the mortality gap for people severely affected by mental illness, who die on average twenty years earlier than the rest of the population.

“Medical research has revolutionised how we treat many conditions, but the mental health research sector has not received the same level of investment and support. Colouring books are excellent while you wait for months on treatment but putting a 25% tariff on miracle cure products, many of which are frankly well-dodge, will help fund legit, proper-job research.”

Historically, research and development around mental health has received much less funding than research into physical illness, in part driven by the stigma and silence around severe mental illness.

The sector has faced a number of challenges; a lack of research capacity in the NHS and declining interest from those with money to invest due to the perception that mental health research is too challenging.