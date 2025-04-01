Healthy Workforce Institute Receives Certification as Women-Owned Small Business by U.S. Small Business Administration

Designation recognizes the Institute’s commitment to leadership, innovation, and cultural transformation in healthcare

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Workforce Institute is proud to announce its official certification as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). This designation recognizes the institute as a woman-led organization that meets the federal standards for ownership, control, and management by women.

Founded by Dr. Renee Thompson, the Healthy Workforce Institute is dedicated to eradicating bullying and incivility in healthcare workplaces by providing evidence-based strategies, leadership development, and culture-shaping programs. This certification affirms the institute’s longstanding commitment to creating healthier, more respectful, and more productive work environments across the healthcare industry.

“We are honored to receive the SBA’s Women-Owned Small Business certification,” said Dr. Renee Thompson, CEO and founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute. “As a woman-owned business, we are committed to empowering leaders to build cultures where every healthcare professional feels valued, respected, and safe.”

The WOSB certification opens new opportunities for the Healthy Workforce Institute to work with federal agencies and healthcare organizations seeking to meet supplier diversity goals while addressing the urgent need to improve workplace culture in healthcare.

With this designation, the institute is better positioned to expand its impact, collaborate with mission-aligned organizations, and further its vision of creating a world where healthcare workplaces are free from bullying and incivility.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, the Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company’s mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com.

About the US Small Business Administration

The US Small Business Administration (SBA) is a federal agency that provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses, offering counseling, capital, and contracting expertise to help them start, grow, and build resilient businesses



