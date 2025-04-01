Take Action Has a New Home on GROW Website

The new Take Action webpage can be found at www.growiwm.org/Take-Action-Home.

This popular weed management resource from the soy checkoff is now live on the GROW (Getting Rid of Weeds) Network, at www.growiwm.org/Take-Action-Home.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Take Action (Herbicide-Resistance Management) program is moving to a new home. This longstanding weed management resource can now be found on the GROW (Getting Rid of Weeds) Network’s website platform, at www.growiwm.org/Take-Action-Home.

Funded by the soy checkoff, the Take Action program was created to provide U.S. soybean farmers with the newest information and tools to fight herbicide resistance. The program will continue to maintain and update its multiple weed and herbicide-resistance management tools on the new website, including:

- The Herbicide Classification Chart: This widely used chart, created and maintained by Dr. Christy Sprague of Michigan State University, classifies herbicide active ingredients and commercially available herbicide premix products by their different sites of action and herbicide groups. The chart is available for free print orders, and is now housed at www.growiwm.org/Take-Action-Classification-Chart.

- The Herbicide Lookup Tool: This digital tool allows users to rapidly search for herbicides by product name or active ingredient and quickly assess the sites of action within each one. It now lives at www.growiwm.org/Take-Action-Herbicide-Search-Tool.

- An array of educational factsheets on weed management, cover crop use for weed suppression, and herbicide management can now be found at www.growiwm.org/Take-Action-Fact-Sheets.

- Finally, all webinars and educational videos produced by scientists through the Take Action program are now available at www.growiwm.org/Take-Action-Videos.

The Take Action program has long included additional resources devoted to insecticide- and fungicide-resistance management. The soy checkoff will continue to maintain the Take Action legacy website, at www.iwilltakeaction.com, and those insect- and disease-focused resources will remain available there.

Only the weed-specific portion of the Take Action legacy website will redirect users to the new webpages on the GROW network’s platform. The move is part of a soy checkoff initiative to help create a unified resource for U.S. farmers to find the latest research, news and tools for science-vetted weed control strategies, both chemical and non-chemical.



ABOUT TAKE ACTION: Take Action is a farmer-focused education platform designed to help farmers manage herbicide resistance. The goal is to encourage farmers to adopt management practices that lessen the impacts of resistant pests and preserve current and future crop protection technology. Take Action is supported by the United Soybean Board. See more at www.growiwm.org/Take-Action-Home and https://unitedsoybean.org/about-usb/.

ABOUT THE GROW NETWORK: GROW (Getting Rid of Weeds) is a scientist-led network coordinating research and outreach to help farmers across the U.S. fight herbicide-resistance with integrated weed management. GROW aims to provide news, factsheets, videos, and digital tools to farmers and other ag stakeholders on a wide range of weed management tactics, both chemical and non-chemical. See more at www.growiwm.org.

