KIM BOLUFÉ SELECTED AS IAOTP’S TOP ENTREPRENEUR/CELEBRITY FASHION STYLIST OF THE DECADE

KIM BOLUFÉ MEMBER OF THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TOP PROFESSIONALS (IAOTP) WILL BE HONORED AT THEIR ANNUAL AWARDS GALA IN LAS VEGAS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kim Bolufé, CEO of Bolufé Designs, LLC, was recently selected as Top Entrepreneur/ Celebrity Fashion Stylist of the Decade for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a prestigious honor, only one CEO is selected for this distinction. Kim Bolufé is being celebrated for her illustrious career as a CEO, which spans over three decades of exemplary leadership and innovation. IAOTP will honor Kim Bolufé's latest milestone at their Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaKim Bolufé has built a distinguished career in the fashion industry, spanning over three decades. Since 1993, she has been offering contemporary fashion on a global scale. Kim's unwavering passion lies in fashioning her clients, enhancing their looks, and boosting their self-confidence. As a recognized Celebrity Fashion Stylist and the proud owner of a woman-owned business, she is deeply dedicated to the company and creative aspects of fashion.Kim's journey into fashion began early. At age 10, she accompanied her mother to a small fashion establishment in New York City, where her mother worked. Observing and learning from her mother's experience, Kim became fascinated with textiles, threads, buttons, and the art of precise stitching. This exposure sparked her enduring love for design and fashion, shaping her into the celebrated stylist and entrepreneur she is today.Kim Bolufé is currently the head of Bolufé Boutiques, with locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, Florida. Her extensive expertise and keen eye for style have earned her high regard among male and female clients, with a significant portion—60 percent—being male CEOs. Over the years, Kim has cultivated a dedicated following of consumers who travel from all over the world to experience her unique approach to fashion and style.Together with her daughter, Alexandria, Kim embodies the true spirit of entrepreneurship. Their business extends beyond styling and designing clothing—it's about fostering confidence and enabling self-expression through fashion. This dynamic mother-daughter duo is committed to delivering exceptional service, ensuring that every customer looks and feels their best. Renowned for their keen ability to anticipate trends, Kim and Alexandria are dedicated to providing the highest level of service.Since its inception in the early 1990s at Mizner Park in Boca Raton, Bolufé has remained a popular destination. This enduring success is attributed to the boutique's commitment to offering unique, high-quality merchandise and its ability to adapt its product selection to meet the evolving tastes of its clientele. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Bolufé has become a beloved destination for fashion-forward individuals.Throughout her illustrious career, Kim Bolufé has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was featured on the iconic Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square and was named Top Entrepreneur and Celebrity Fashion Stylist of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year 2024. Additionally, she graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for her selection as Top Celebrity Fashion Stylist of the Decade for 2025.Kim and Alexandria Bolufé have significantly expanded their influence in the fashion industry through innovative and dynamic approaches. They have organized and filmed nearly 200 live styling shows on various social media platforms, showcasing their expertise and engaging directly with their audience. Their presence also extends to television; they have contributed to the fashion design production for the reality TV program "Elevator Pitch" by Entrepreneur Magazine and "Billion Dollar Showdown," where they style investors and celebrities, helping them exude confidence.In addition to their work in fashion styling and design, Kim and Alexandria also host a podcast called "Do You Have It?"With Kim and Alexandria Bolufé." On this podcast, they share insights from Kim's "Rags to Riches: The American Dream" journey, discussing the challenges and perseverance required to thrive in the competitive fashion industry. Their podcast provides inspiration and valuable advice to aspiring entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts alike.Looking back, Kim attributes her success to her mother, who taught her perseverance, resiliency, true work ethic…and never ever to give up.When not working, she enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time with her daughter. In the future, she hopes to continue to help her clients feel even more confident and put their best foot forward with her expertise and fashion-style services.For more information, please visit: https://bolufeboutique.com/collections/new-arrivals Meet Kim and Alexandria Bolufé, the high-energy, laughter-loving mother-daughter duo behind BOLUFÉ BOUTIQUE on Atlantic Ave in Delray Beach, Florida! For over three decades, they’ve traveled the globe, searching for unique, bold fashion and a mission to spread confidence and joy.Kim, a celebrity fashion stylist, got her start in the fashion world at just 10 1/2 years old, working alongside her mother in a New York City fashion house, where she learned the art of garment-making.Now joined by her daughter Alexandria, who’s added a fresh, modern touch with online styling, the Bolufé legacy is stronger than ever.They have hosted over 200 hi-energy Facebook live shows, they share fashion tips, hilarious travel stories, and Kim’s spiritual inspiration. With playful banter, styling advice, and a knack for connecting with thousands of customers, they create fun fashion/video experiences with their clients.Together, Kim’s soulful expertise and Alexandria’s contemporary flair make them a joyful, unstoppable force in fashion that’s been addictive to clients far and wide for over 30 years!About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.