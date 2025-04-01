Vacation Myrtle Beach Unveils Plans for the World’s First Crab-Themed Convention Center

Crown Reef Convention Center, Present ©Vacation Myrtle Beach, 2025 Architectural Concept Art, Initial Presentation to Board ©Vacation Myrtle Beach, 2025 Architectural Rendering, Final City-Approved Plan ©Vacation Myrtle Beach, 2025

Crown Reef Resort Conference Center re-designed to meet the needs of crustacean enthusiasts everywhere.

...having one of the largest oceanfront arcades, expansive all season waterpark, and other cool amenities has overshadowed the conference center across the street which has been massive oversight.” — Sara Wiedenhaefer, Director of Marketing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Reef Resort, an iconic pillar of the Myrtle Beach Grand Strand, has announced plans for an awe-inspiring, crab-themed conference center — a bold architectural first that blends coastal inspiration with high-concept design. Opening in spring 2027, this visionary project will redefine Myrtle Beach’s landscape, offering a much-needed, immersive, and unforgettable crab-themed meeting space for both domestic and foreign businesses and groups.

“You spoke, and we listened,” said Sara Wiedenhaefer, Director of Marketing, spokesperson for Crown Reef Resort. "For years now, the phone has been ringing off the hook. Every day, with people telling us they were having too much fun and asking us why their Vacation Myrtle Beach experiences weren’t ‘crabbier’. And to be honest, we didn't have a good answer. Until now.”

The Crown Reef Resort, which opened in 1985, underwent a high-rise expansion in 1999 which saw the addition of the convention center. For years, locals and visitors alike have inquired about its crab-like resemblance– often stopping to question why the original architectural plans didn't go further to truly embody the physical traits of a blue crab. Despite the major upgrades to the property that included multiple waterslides, all-season waterpark, and the longest oceanfront lazy river in the Grand Strand…it just wasn’t quite enough to deliver the most over the top fun-filled experience, until now.

“The success of having one of the largest oceanfront arcades, expansive all season waterpark, and other cool amenities has overshadowed the check-in and conference center located across the street which has been massive oversight,” says Ms. Wiedenhaefer. “One we hope to put past us immediately with an immersive experience that not only captures the natural spirit of Myrtle Beach but becomes a new global hub for business and group events on the second row.”

At the heart of the approved design is a towering, luminous blue crab claw archway, soaring over the entrance to capture the imagination of every passerby. This majestic, curved structure, illuminated with bioluminescent-inspired lighting, creates a stunning visual day and night. Its shell-like facade, fluid curves, and shimmering materials create an iconic structure that mirrors the energy of the ocean while delivering cutting-edge experiences, complimentary wifi and zero-touch soap dispensers.

With its fusion of bold design, smart functionality, and the latest in technology, the interior rooms and facilities will also be entirely crab themed, with custom blue crab rugs, wallpaper and fixtures–completed with Old Bay and Buttery scents pumped through the air. The culinary program will exclusively feature crab-inspired cuisine and crab cocktail offerings, with exciting "day boat" specials based on the catch of local fishermen.

In an effort to raise awareness and education of the blue crab, attendees will be automatically enrolled into Myrtle Beach’s first ever “Adopt a Crab” Program. Each guest will be given a live blue crab upon checkout, full adoption papers and an airplane-safe carrying case.

Crown Reef Resort is known for being a popular choice for families, large groups and sport teams and is now accepting advance inquiries and pre-booking requests for events beginning in spring 2027 from business professionals, architecture enthusiasts, and crustacean lovers alike. Organizations looking to secure prime dates for conferences, corporate retreats, proms, retirement gatherings, bereavement events or industry functions can contact our events team for more details. Flexible packages and exclusive early-booking incentives are available.

To follow this foolish endeavor, booking inquiries, media requests, or additional information, please contact:

Tom Foolery, at Tom.Foolery@vacationmyrtlebeach.com; VacationMyrtleBeach.com

Vacation Myrtle Beach is Myrtle Beach’s largest all-oceanfront resort group comprised of the most exciting, fun-filled, and enjoyable places ever to experience a beach vacation! With nearly 3,000 accommodations ranging from hotel rooms and suites, to one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom condos, to beautiful beach houses, Vacation Myrtle Beach offers an option for families, friends and other groups of all shapes and sizes. Vacation Myrtle Beach resorts feature the best amenities and are the premier place for FUN on the East Coast. With resort waterparks, dozens of pools, lazy rivers, hot tubs, and other water features, entertainment centers, and all of the dining options you could ever want, you’ll never have such a great time without leaving the resort! Look no further than Vacation Myrtle Beach to create lasting memories and the best vacation experience ever for your family and loved ones!

