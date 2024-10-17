Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark is proudly illuminating the exterior of its resort with pink lights throughout October.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark is proudly illuminating the exterior of its resort with pink lights every evening throughout October.

This powerful visual display serves as a tribute to those affected by breast cancer and shows the resort’s commitment to supporting breast cancer research and awareness through the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign.

Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark and Vacation Myrtle Beach resorts have been actively raising funds throughout the month to contribute to breast cancer research and patient support initiatives. From donations made by resort guests to fundraising activities within the resort, Crown Reef has rallied its community of visitors and staff to help make a meaningful impact.

Crown Reef was also honored to serve as the host site for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Beach Walk, which took place earlier this month. The event saw over 340 registered participants, with more than 60 teams and 60 registered breast cancer survivors walking together to raise awareness and support. Over the years, the campaign has raised more than $160,000 community-wide to support lifesaving breast cancer research and patient care programs.

"We are incredibly proud to light our resort pink and contribute to the fight against breast cancer," said Matt Klugman, Chief Operating Officer at Vacation Myrtle Beach. "This cause is deeply personal to many of our guests and team members, and we are committed to standing with survivors and those currently battling this disease."

Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark, located at 2913 S. Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach, will continue to proudly light up the night in pink, a display visible from the Boulevard throughout the month of October.

