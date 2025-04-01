Junkosha reveals new look for third Technology Innovator of the Year Award

Junkosha Technology Innovator of the Year Award trophy

New early phase development category launched to recognize entries with strong ideas; Junkosha pledges additional $25,000 for new category winner

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneers of sophisticated fluoropolymer application technologies across medical device and microwave interconnect sectors, Junkosha, is launching its new look third Technology Innovator of the Year Award. The Award, designed to champion the innovative work of an individual or team working in the delivery of products used within interventional medical procedures or Microwave/ mmWave technologies, will include a new category designed to recognize entries with strong early-stage ideas. By acknowledging early-stage innovation, this new category underscores our commitment to driving sustainable progress through technological advancement. The winner of this new category will receive a total of $25,000 distributed over a four-year period; $10,000 awarded upon recognition of an outstanding invention in the first year, and $15,000 awarded upon recognition of commercial viability in the fourth year.

Since its inception in 2021, the spirit of the Award remains unchanged – to endorse as many technology innovators as possible through this unique Award program. Aligned with the core of the Junkosha brand message, the company is committed to enabling technology innovators worldwide through everything that it does. This year, the Awards will recognize both early phase ideas and late phase developments on the way to commercialization, meaning it will cover the entire breadth of the innovation life cycle. Through this year long process, the winners will have a unique opportunity to showcase their work as well as gain investment for their worthwhile project.

Joe Rowan, Chairperson for the Award, explains: "Following on from last year’s Award, which saw Afon Technology win the coveted prize, we saw a clear distinction emerge between early phase and late phase innovation entrants which needed to be recognized. This is why we have created the new category for the third iteration of the Award.

Rowan continues: “I am very optimistic that this year's cohort of applicants will embody excellence, particularly in driving cutting-edge innovation advancements that enrich society. As we continually look to advance the next generation of technology for a better future, our promise to enable technology innovators globally continues to live on through these groundbreaking awards.”

The Award is open to companies, individuals and organizations who work in the delivery of products within medical or Microwave/mmWave technologies. Eligible researchers working within a university, research institute, or university spin-off company are also encouraged to apply. Submissions will be evaluated by a judging panel of independent, esteemed experts from across the globe, including:

Joe Rowan, Chairperson for the Junkosha Technology Innovator of the Year Award

Nitin Salunke, President and CEO at Supira Medical, part of the Shifamed Group

Prof. Rob Sloan, CEO and Consulting Engineer for Microwave Inspection Technologies Ltd

Bela Brian Szendrenyi, Senior R&D Design Consultant for Advantest America, Inc

Steve Maxson, Innovation and Business Development, US Extruders

Chris Hancock, Founder and Chief Technical Officer, Creo Medical

Sabih Chaudry, CEO at Afon Technology Ltd

Last year’s Award involved a number of high caliber submissions including Afon Technology. The company ultimately won for their product, Glucowear, a significant step forward in the development of non-invasive glucose monitoring. Glucowear utilizes radio frequency (RF) sensors to provide continuous glucose monitoring. These sensors, strategically placed beneath the base of the wearer's wrist, utilize radio waves to detect and transmit glucose data. The ceremony took place during a YouTube livestream event where Afon Technology was presented with the Award and a $25,000 prize.

Recognizing the impact and value of the Award, Sabih Chaudry, CEO for Afon Technology, comments: “Winning this Award was an incredible honor and a real catalyst for growth. The visibility and connections that have come with this recognition have been invaluable. More importantly, it has given us the platform to continue to revolutionize the lives of individuals living with diabetes, offering a needle-free alternative for monitoring blood sugar levels with our non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device.”

For more information on the Award and the process for applicants, please click here: https://www.junkosha.com/en/news/awards.

For more information about Junkosha, click here: https://www.junkosha.com/en.

