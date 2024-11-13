Junkosha Improves Cable Performance Through Proprietary Connector Design

Junkosha Logo Connectors

Interconnect pioneers launch own branded connectors for its Microwave/mmWave Coaxial Cable Assembly products

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global interconnect pioneers Junkosha announces the launch of its own branded connectors, which will be integrated into Junkosha Microwave/mmWave Coaxial Cable Assemblies from February 2025. This initiative is a direct response to escalating demands within the microwave and millimeter-wave markets, driven by 5G, AI, and data center growth - all of which require advanced interconnect solutions capable of supporting high-speed and data-heavy workloads. Leveraging its expertise in fluoropolymer processing and high-performance cable manufacturing, Junkosha is expanding its design and development capabilities to provide fully integrated cable and connector solutions, engineered to meet the rigorous demands of next-generation high-speed, high-capacity communications systems.

Junkosha is set to launch 80 unique connector types under its own brand, each featuring the “J mark” emblem that represents the Junkosha brand's commitment to quality. Designed to maximize the full performance of Junkosha's Microwave/mmWave Coaxial cables, these connectors enable high quality signal transmission to further improve the reliability of both measurements and communications. The connectors feature a Safety-Lock mechanism for added durability and a Multi-Lock design for ease of use, ensuring robust, user-friendly operation.

“By developing cables and connectors in an integrated manner, Junkosha is meeting the needs of customer groups who are looking for high-performance, reliability and ease of installation, for coaxial cables used in phase sensitive applications”, explains Tomohiro Ogawa, Product Manager for Junkosha. “Historically, connector specifications were predefined, which limited our ability to offer fully optimized solutions. We are now able to engage with customers from the early stages of their development process, enabling us to address complex requirements and propose the most effective, integrated solutions.”

Traditionally focused on cable performance, Junkosha is expanding into connector design and development in response to growing customer demands for more integrated solutions. This strategic move enables Junkosha to deliver a complete interconnect solution to provide customers with more options, addressing diverse industry requirements with a combination of high-performance cables and precision-engineered connectors. Junkosha will continue to contribute to customers' technological innovation through a high-performance solution based on integrated cable and connector development.

“We are confident that by strengthening our competitiveness in the microwave and millimeter-wave domains and responding quickly to diverse customer requirements through continuous product development, we can provide even greater value to our customers. We will continue to support our customers' success by pursuing innovation in cutting-edge technologies and addressing the needs of growing fields”, concludes Ogawa.

For more information about Junkosha’s Microwave/mmWave Coaxial Cable Assemblies, click here: https://www.junkosha.com/en/products/cable.



