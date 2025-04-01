Ida Fanelli Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Ida Fanelli International Order of Fantastic Professionals

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based in London, Ontario, Canada, Ida Fanelli is a renowned holistic aesthetician, reflexologist, IPL laser technician, and energy healer with over 30 years of experience. Her home-based practice, Esthetics by Ida, combines cutting-edge treatments with natural healing to help clients achieve physical and emotional well-being. Ida’s journey into holistic health began after transitioning from her previous Clinical Biochemistry Laboratory Technologist role. Following a layoff in 1993, she pursued training in reflexology and aesthetics, earning credentials from the D’Arcy Lane Institute and Marvel School of Beauty. Since then, she has built an outstanding career, offering a comprehensive menu of services including LED therapy, scar healing, energy balancing, foot detox, and holistic facials.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is pleased to announce the official induction of Ida Fanelli, founder of Esthetics by Ida, into its distinguished membership. With over 30 years of excellence in the beauty and wellness field, Ida is celebrated for her innovative, holistic approach to skincare, healing, and client care.“In response to her induction, Fanelli shared: “Being welcomed into the International Order of Fantastic Professionals is both an honor and a joy. This recognition affirms the work I’ve poured my heart into for decades. I look forward to connecting with fellow changemakers and continuing to promote healing, beauty, and education in all that I do.”Fanelli’s outstanding achievements have earned her global acclaim. She received the Prestige Award for Top Hair Removal Clinic in 2024 and 2025, and was honored by CEO Views and Passionate magazines for her leadership in wellness and entrepreneurship. As a respected thought leader, she contributes to Brainz Magazine as a Senior Level Executive Contributor, writes on Medium, and creates educational content for Brave Bold TV, also available on her YouTube channel “Ida’s Ideas."“Ida Fanelli is an extraordinary professional whose work embodies the spirit of innovation, compassion, and excellence we strive to grow at IOFP, working to create movements that change the world,” said Dr. Allen Lycka. “Her contributions to holistic wellness are inspiring and impactful; the IOFP proudly welcomes Ida Fanelli into its international community of high-achieving professionals and looks forward to supporting her continued growth and impact.”To learn more about Ida Fanelli and her work, visit the following links: https://www.estheticsbyida.com https://www.youtube.com/@idasideas “Where Science Meets Self Care”.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a global network of distinguished professionals committed to excellence, collaboration, and positive impact. Members of IOFP represent diverse industries and bring innovative solutions to today’s most pressing challenges. For more information, visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on Ida Fanelli and IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.comMedia inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: Lynette@fantasticprofessionals.com or lynette@firetalkerpr.com

