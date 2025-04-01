NEBRASKA, April 1 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Moody’s Increases Nebraska’s Bond Rating to AAA

LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska’s credit rating has been boosted to an exceptional AAA rating by Moody’s. The credit rating agency cited Nebraska’s stable economy, conservative spending, low debit liability and financial flexibility in determining to upgrade the state’s credit rating.

“I praise Moody’s recognition of Nebraska’s strong economic position. The trajectory of our state’s economy and financial stability is better than ever,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “We must continue our work to deliver a strong fiscally conservative budget and rebalance our tax structure, so we are less dependent on soaring local property taxes.”

Nebraska already enjoys a Standard & Poor’s bond rating of AAA, and the increase from Moody’s aligns the state’s bond rating across rating agencies. Moody’s increase means the state is seen as more credit worthy. The exceptional credit rating will help save the state money by reducing future borrowing costs for capital projects such as highway construction. It also increases the state’s financial reputation, which is likely to attract additional investment.