Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,275 in the last 365 days.

Moody’s Increases Nebraska’s Bond Rating to AAA

NEBRASKA, April 1 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Moody’s Increases Nebraska’s Bond Rating to AAA

LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska’s credit rating has been boosted to an exceptional AAA rating by Moody’s. The credit rating agency cited Nebraska’s stable economy, conservative spending, low debit liability and financial flexibility in determining to upgrade the state’s credit rating.

“I praise Moody’s recognition of Nebraska’s strong economic position.  The trajectory of our state’s economy and financial stability is better than ever,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “We must continue our work to deliver a strong fiscally conservative budget and rebalance our tax structure, so we are less dependent on soaring local property taxes.”

Nebraska already enjoys a Standard & Poor’s bond rating of AAA, and the increase from Moody’s aligns the state’s bond rating across rating agencies. Moody’s increase means the state is seen as more credit worthy. The exceptional credit rating will help save the state money by reducing future borrowing costs for capital projects such as highway construction. It also increases the state’s financial reputation, which is likely to attract additional investment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Moody’s Increases Nebraska’s Bond Rating to AAA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more