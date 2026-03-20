NEBRASKA, March 20 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Statement on Legislature Failure to Advance Budget Bill

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement after the legislature failed to invoke cloture on LB1071.

“The legislature has a job to do – and Nebraskans expect them to get it done,” said Gov. Pillen. “My message right now is simple: It’s time for them to stop playing political games and pass a balanced budget. The people of our state deserve better.”

There were 19 yes votes, 10 no votes, and 19 present not voting votes.