Gov. Pillen Statement on Legislature Failure to Advance Budget Bill
NEBRASKA, March 20 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Gov. Pillen Statement on Legislature Failure to Advance Budget Bill
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement after the legislature failed to invoke cloture on LB1071.
“The legislature has a job to do – and Nebraskans expect them to get it done,” said Gov. Pillen. “My message right now is simple: It’s time for them to stop playing political games and pass a balanced budget. The people of our state deserve better.”
There were 19 yes votes, 10 no votes, and 19 present not voting votes.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.