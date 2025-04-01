Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,275 in the last 365 days.

Gov Pillen Comments on ‘Bioreactor’ Meat Legislation

NEBRASKA, April 1 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov Pillen Comments on ‘Bioreactor’ Meat Legislation

 

LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen, a strong defender of farmers and ranchers and Nebraska’s first governor to come from agriculture in over 100 years, praised the legislature for advancing LB 246 another step closer to becoming law.

“This is a major victory for Nebraska agriculture. The creation of this bioreactor meat is simply a dishonest attack on producers in our state — and has no place on Nebraska’s grocery shelves. Thank you to Senator DeKay for his leadership and to all the other senators who voted to advance this effort to protect producers and consumers.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov Pillen Comments on ‘Bioreactor’ Meat Legislation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more