Gov Pillen Comments on ‘Bioreactor’ Meat Legislation
NEBRASKA, April 1 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Gov Pillen Comments on ‘Bioreactor’ Meat Legislation
LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen, a strong defender of farmers and ranchers and Nebraska’s first governor to come from agriculture in over 100 years, praised the legislature for advancing LB 246 another step closer to becoming law.
“This is a major victory for Nebraska agriculture. The creation of this bioreactor meat is simply a dishonest attack on producers in our state — and has no place on Nebraska’s grocery shelves. Thank you to Senator DeKay for his leadership and to all the other senators who voted to advance this effort to protect producers and consumers.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.