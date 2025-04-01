NEBRASKA, April 1 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov Pillen Comments on ‘Bioreactor’ Meat Legislation

LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen, a strong defender of farmers and ranchers and Nebraska’s first governor to come from agriculture in over 100 years, praised the legislature for advancing LB 246 another step closer to becoming law.

“This is a major victory for Nebraska agriculture. The creation of this bioreactor meat is simply a dishonest attack on producers in our state — and has no place on Nebraska’s grocery shelves. Thank you to Senator DeKay for his leadership and to all the other senators who voted to advance this effort to protect producers and consumers.”