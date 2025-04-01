Program reunites more than 100 children with loved ones

Release date: 01/04/25

More than 100 children are now living with family members or other people with whom they already had a close relationship and not in residential care, thanks to an innovative program pioneered by the Malinauskas Labor Government.

The Department for Child Protection’s Finding Families program began in late 2023, to connect more children and young people with family-based carers.

A team of dedicated, highly-skilled staff members focuses solely on finding safe, nurturing, stable family-based placements and have travelled across the country to meet with children’s relatives as part of that process.

This month, Finding Families surpassed the important milestone of 100 stable placements, including for more than 30 Aboriginal children.

The team has found placements for children with family members all over South Australia, in areas including Ceduna, Berri and Roxby Downs, and as far afield as Maryborough in Queensland’s Fraser Coast region and Wonthaggi in Victoria’s South Gippsland.

Residential care is an important option for some children, including for some who need intensive, therapeutic or temporary care. However, in many cases, family-based placements are likely to achieve better outcomes for young people.

Finding Families was launched in partnership with Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation Kornar Winmil Yunti (KWY) who manage referrals for Aboriginal children.

Following its successful first year, the program is now being expanded.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

All children deserve to feel and be loved and to experience that all important sense of belonging and connection. It is heartwarming to see so many children reconnecting with their families.

Keeping children connected with family, culture, community and Country is a vital function of our child protection and family support system, and this innovative program has proven to be an excellent way to improve those connections

Finding Families is helping give children and young people a care experience that best supports their unique needs, development, stability, and security – something we continue to strive for in the child protection and family support system

Attributable to Quentin, who is now caring for family friend Nathan* through Finding Families. Quentin is supported by Junction’s Foster Care program.

When things became difficult, (Nathan) wound up in residential care. We knew that’s probably not what his mum and dad would have wanted. As a family, we agreed to put our hands up to look after him.

We thought, ‘We can really make a difference here’. Because of the connections around us with the family, it wouldn’t be a real upheaval for him as it would have been if he had to get to know complete strangers.

His school has noticed that he’s changed and improved a lot and is a lot more focused and enthusiastic. He’s talking about things he’d like to do when he leaves school.

*Not his real name

Attributable to Michelle Latella, Manager, Finding Families

We should always do our utmost to endeavour that children remain with their family because that’s where they thrive.

We get lots of photos of children with family, and texts, saying how children are doing – that’s the greatest reward. They’ll grow up post 18 with family around them, and that’s what keeps everyone going.

Attributable to Craig Rigney, Chief Executive, KWY Aboriginal Corporation

We’ve been very happy supporting the partnership approach – supporting Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations to ensure that Aboriginal children and young people are going home to their families.

Aboriginal family-led decision making is key to reducing the overrepresentation of Aboriginal children in out-of-home care.

Through Finding Families, we’re documenting the voices of children and young people. There’s lots of positives – children and young people are saying how important it is to them to be back with family.