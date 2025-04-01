Greater transparency and efficiency with new code amendment tracking system

Release date: 01/04/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is leading the nation, with the launch of the Code Amendment Tracking System (CATS) which will improve transparency and efficiency in the planning system.

CATS has two key parts:

a publicly available register and dashboard which tracks all proposed changes to the State’s Planning Code (known as code amendments) including proposals to rezone land for more housing options

a new central location where those submitting code amendments can more easily submit and track their proposed amendments

The public register and dashboard provide industry and the community with a clear overview of all code amendments currently in the system.

And for those submitting code amendments - planning professionals, developers and local councils - CATS makes submitting and tracking proposed amendments easier, faster, and more transparent.

CATS is one of the key planning initiatives from the Housing Roadmap and improves what is already Australia’s number one rated planning system.

The Business Council of Australia recently declared SA has the best planning system in Australia, ranked number one for its speed, efficiency and transparency.

The Code Amendment Tracking System is now live on PlanSA.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

South Australia’s nation-leading planning system just got even better with the Code Amendment Tracking System now live.

This is something the industry has been calling for and we promised to deliver a tool which would provide accurate, near real-time information on rezoning applications.

We’re making the process of rezoning land even more efficient and importantly, more transparent.