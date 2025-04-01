The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Soul Country Weekend Heads to Memphis

BPIR 41st logo The Soul Country Rodeo Weekend | Two Events | Friday & Saturday April 11th and 12th Valeria Howard Cunningham, President & CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo L-R - Valeria Howard-Cunningham, President of the BPIR, SCMS Season 1 Winner Kirk Jay, SCMS Executive Producer Margo Wade-LaDrew (Photo Credit: Stephanie Cunningham Photography) Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation logo

"The Greatest Show on Dirt," the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR), returns to Memphis.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable weekend as the legendary "Greatest Show on Dirt," the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR), returns to Memphis! This action-packed event is part of the Soul Country Rodeo Weekend, a celebration of Black Western heritage featuring thrilling rodeo action and the electrifying Soul Country Music Star (SCMS) music competition Memphis showcase.

On Friday, April 11, the Soul Country Music Star Memphis competition will take place at the AgriCenter International Theater (7777 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis, TN 38120). Get ready for an evening of show-stopping performances as some of the best Black country singers compete for the title of Memphis Soul Country Music Winner and a chance to advance to Hollywood. There, city finalists will compete for the prestigious SCMS 2025 title and the $10,000 grand prize.

On Saturday, April 12, the 41st Annual Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo takes center stage at the Agricenter International Arena for two electrifying performances at 1:30 PM & 7:30 PM. Experience the energy, tradition, and excitement of Black rodeo culture as top rodeo athletes compete in high-stakes, adrenaline-pumping events, including:

• Ranch Bronc/Bareback Riding

• Tie down Roping

• Steer Wrestling

• Ladies & Junior Breakaway

• Ladies Barrel Racing

• Ladies Steer Undecorating

• Peewee & Junior Barrel Racing

• Team Roping

• Bull Riding

Picture this—boots stomping, hands clapping, and an arena alive with energy. Cowboys, cowgirls, and fans move in sync to the music, line dancing with pure Western swagger. Then comes the clack of rodeo fans—snapping open and shut like drumbeats, echoing through the stands as excitement soars. Whether you're dancing, clacking, or cheering, you are part of history in the making.

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF) remains committed to celebrating Black equestrian heritage and empowering future generations through impactful initiatives. On Friday morning, the excitement begins with the special "Rodeo for Kidz Sake" at 10:00 AM. This exclusive rodeo performance, sponsored by the BPIRF, provides elementary and middle school students with an opportunity to learn about the contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls. Through this engaging rodeo experience, students will discover their vital role in shaping the history of the American West and witness firsthand that Black cowboys and cowgirls are a living part of that legacy. More than 4,000 students and teachers from Memphis Unified School Districts will attend this fun, educational, and thrilling BPIR rodeo event.

On Saturday morning, the BPIRF will host an educational workshop highlighting the significance of agriculture and the diverse career opportunities within the field. Later, during the 7:30 PM BPIR rodeo, BPIRF will honor the 2025 Crown Royal Hats Off Grant, and award $100,000 to six recipients, consisting of three cowboys and three cowgirls. Additionally, BPIRF will award a Regional Scholarship to a local student entering college to pursue studies in agriculture, equine studies, or Western culture—ensuring a lasting legacy for the next generation.

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Info & Tickets: www.billpickettrodeo.com

Soul Country Music Star Competition Info & Tickets: www.soulcountrymusic.com

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo association. Named in honor of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR was created to spotlight the overlooked history and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls. For more than four decades, BPIR has preserved and promoted Black equestrian culture, educating audiences about its critical role in shaping the American West. Under the leadership of Valeria Howard Cunningham, BPIR continues to honor this legacy, inspire future generations, and break barriers in the rodeo world.

About Soul Country Music™ Star

The Soul Country Music™ Star talent competition, produced by Wade & Associates Group in association with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, is now in its second season, expanding to five regional cities. With country roots and diverse beats, the competition celebrates the rich tapestry of soul in country music, honoring the contributions of Black Country Music artists, and providing a platform for talent to break into the country music industry. Regional winners receive an all-expense paid trip to the SCMS National Finals in Hollywood, where contestants compete for a $10,000 cash prize, exclusive gifts, and the chance to become the next Soul Country Music™ Star.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation

BPIRF is a 501 © 3 organization committed to education, cultural enrichment, and community impact. Since 1987, the foundation has provided scholarships, rodeo grants, health and wellness, and educational programs in underserved communities across the United States.

