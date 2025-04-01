Tiller-Hewitt Grows List of Clients Across the Country Using Innovative PRM Tool

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four new healthcare organizations have partnered with Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies to tap into the power of the most user-friendly, efficient Physician Relationship Management (PRM) platforms on the market today. These organizations are equipping their teams with Tiller-Hewitt’s best-in-class solution, TrackerPLUS Intelligence and PRM platform, which was designed by physician liaisons for physician liaisons.Saves Time While Boosting Field ActivityTrackerPLUS was built specifically to make it faster and easier for healthcare business development, professional outreach and physician liaison teams to plan, execute and track strategic growth and physician engagement activities and initiatives.“From pre-call planning through reporting successful outcomes, every TrackerPLUS form and tool is designed to save time and increase field activity to drive results and demonstrate value,” says Thomas Tiller II, Chief Operating Officer of Tiller-Hewitt. “No other healthcare PRM software combines timely, relevant data for strategic targeting with streamlined workflows, easy implementation, and ongoing, comprehensive support.”Partnering With A Full Range of Healthcare OrganizationsTiller-Hewitt works with a diversity of healthcare clients from academic medical centers to community-based hospitals to national health systems.The four newest healthcare partners benefiting from TrackerPLUS PRM include:* Community Health Systems, a healthcare provider based in Franklin, Tennessee, that spans 15 states, 69 acute-care hospitals, and more than 1,000 other sites of care* Kootenai Health, a 381-bed regional medical referral center in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho* Hendrick Health, a three-hospital system based in Abilene, Texas, with more than 100 locations* University Medical Center of El Paso, the primary teaching hospital for Texas Tech University's four-year Paul L. Foster School of MedicineSmooth Implementation, Maximum Support and Significant Growth“Our clients have told us how much they appreciate the smooth implementation process,” Tiller says. “We provide ongoing support and strategy guidance to ensure continuity and success for every client of every size. TrackerPLUS is easy to use, yet so powerful.”TrackerPLUS provides healthcare organizations with insights necessary to identify opportunities for strengthening referral relationships, optimizing networks and achieving population health goals.It also offers:* Access to real-time market intelligence and referral activity* Accountability for resolving service line access barriers* Measurable results from outreach team initiatives“The bottom line is that TrackerPLUS makes it faster and easier for physician liaisons to drive strategic growth,” Tiller says. “We’re excited to help our new partners spark significant growth and enjoy measurable results with TrackerPLUS as part of their toolkit.” Download a summary of all features and benefits of TrackerPLUS.About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare StrategiesFor more than 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with health systems, hospitals, and population health and provider organizations nationwide to design and implement strategic growth solutions that work. Our clients benefit from a full scope of consulting solutions customized to meet their needs—from service line and organizational growth services, to physician liaison programs with professional training, to physician onboarding and retention, to TrackerPLUS, the Physician Relationship Management platform uniquely designed by physician liaisons for physician liaisons. To learn more, visit tillerhewitt.com

