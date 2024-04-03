Surge in Demand for Near-Term Growth Strategies
Healthcare Leaders Turn Focus on Leveraging their Current Capacity and Footprint
The good news coming out of the post-pandemic recovery is that every organization has near-term strategic revenue opportunities hiding in plain sight.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies reports a surge in interest from healthcare leaders who have shifted their focus from recovery to growth. Leaders want to learn how to generate near-term strategic revenue – based on their current provider capacity, service lines, and facility footprints.
— Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, MHA, FACHE, CEO of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
“The good news coming out of the post-pandemic recovery is that every organization has near-term strategic revenue opportunities hiding in plain sight,” said CEO Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE. “While many leaders believe they don’t have the capacity for near-term growth, we’re helping them discover solvable access barriers that are masquerading as capacity issues.”
The first step is to diagnose and eliminate access chokepoints, then implement a strategic growth playbook and professional outreach program. Within the first year of implementation, these organizations typically generate $25 million to $30 million of incremental revenue.
Addressing the Threat of Disruptors
Consumer-focused disruptors have created customer-centric competition. Healthcare leaders are acknowledging that physician outreach and engagement are more important than ever to accelerate a customer-centric approach that builds patient loyalty and strategic growth.
Forward-thinking leaders see the value of solutions that strategically leverage what they have now to position them to invest in these transformative, customer-centric initiatives to successfully compete and grow far into the future.
Recent research from Vizient shows that 81% of health systems nationwide prioritize improving the customer experience, and only 11% have the capability to execute a best-in-class customer experience, including friction-free engagement of their provider network.
As a result, there has been a surge in demand for the expertise and resources they needed to assess, map and execute their short-term, strategic growth playbook. Strategic leaders who have embraced this approach have already seen a return on investment within the first year of their engagement.
Archbold Medical Center achieved $34 million in incremental net revenue - in addition to producing 2.24% outpatient and 3.33% inpatient market share growth.
“Tiller-Hewitt helped us quickly identify and eliminate access and capacity barriers, then develop and execute rapid growth strategies that produced immediate results. We’re now equipped with better tools and hardwired as an organization driving sustainable strategic growth,” said Darcy Craven, President and CEO, Archbold Medical Center.
Lake Charles Memorial Health System worked with Tiller-Hewitt to mitigate an estimated $100 million annual leakage and generated $24.3 million in strategic growth in the first year.
“Tiller-Hewitt helped us produce immediate home runs, including year-one, double-digit revenue growth and a boost in market share. They helped our team deliver the best customer experience, achieve new levels of performance and drive exceptional strategic growth,” said Devon Hyde, MBA President and CEO Lake Charles Memorial Health System.
Suite of Strategic Growth Solutions
To drive near-term strategic growth, organizations engage Tiller-Hewitt’s suite of strategic growth solutions, including:
- Strategic Growth Readiness Assessment: Data analysis, stakeholder buy-in, rapid-cycle process improvement and service line prioritization.
- Strategic Growth Playbook: Outreach strategy, service line growth teams and physician integration recommendations.
- Professional Outreach Strategy Execution: Design/re-design, training and deployment of physician liaisons as the growth engines driving the strategic growth initiative.
- TrackerPLUS PRM: Physician relationship management platform for targeting strategy, directing outreach efforts, managing issue resolution and measuring results.
Read case studies from Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and Archbold Medical Center to learn more about how Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies works with healthcare organizations to drive strategic revenue in the “now and near” that pays for sustainable growth far into the future.
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:
For 22 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health, and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers a rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations, and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture. Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data, and People.
Access the full range of strategic growth programs, services, and resources at tillerhewitt.com/services.
Mary Barber
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
+1 314-494-6952
email us here