PNXP Launches Groovy 2.0 Hyperledger Centralized Blockchain Solution

Pinya XP launches centralized blockchain to combat deadly cannabis counterfeits, protect consumers, & verify product safety through tamper-proof authentication

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)

Authenticate, before you Medicate isn’t just a catchphrase—it’s our mission. When health is at stake, knowing exactly what you’re consuming isn’t optional.” — Frank Yglesias Bertheau

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company , now rebranded as Pinya XP (USOTC: PNXP), has unveiled GROOVY 2.0, a cutting-edge blockchain-powered platform designed to tackle the cannabis industry’s biggest challenges—counterfeiting, supply chain opacity, and intellectual property disputes. Built on the Hyperledger Fabric, this centralized Layer-1 blockchain solution offers a secure, transparent, and scalable system for product authentication, genetic IP protection, and supply chain tracking, all while earning consumers Groovy rewards tokens.The legal cannabis market has long struggled with fraudulent products, inconsistent quality, and unverified genetics, leading to consumer distrust and regulatory hurdles. GROOVY 2.0 addresses these issues by leveraging immutable blockchain records, QR NFT-based authentication, and smart contract automation, ensuring that every product—from seed to sale—can be verified with certainty.GROOVY 2.0 is set to reshape the legal cannabis market by:✔ Eliminating counterfeit products with blockchain verification✔ Protecting intellectual property for breeders and brands✔ Enhancing consumer trust through full supply chain transparency✔ Streamlining compliance for regulators and businessesAs the cannabis industry continues to expand, GROOVY 2.0 positions PNXP as a leader in blockchain-powered authentication, offering a much-needed solution for a market projected to exceed $100 billion in the coming years.With GROOVY 2.0, we're confronting a serious public health challenge in the cannabis industry – "Stated: Frank Yglesias CEO of $PNXP" dangerous counterfeits that put lives at risk. Our Hyperledger blockchain authentication creates an immutable record of each product's journey, ensuring free from harmful contaminants. Every scan of our QR NFT-enabled tags verifies not just authenticity, but safety – confirming products have been lab-tested and contain exactly what's advertised. In a market where verification failures can lead to hospitalization or worse, our blockchain solution isn't merely innovative technology – it's a vital safety mechanism that protects consumers from harm with every authenticated product."About PINYA XPPineapple Express Cannabis Company n/k/a Pinya XP (USOTC: $PNXP) is driven by a mission to save lives through its innovative GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem. The platform provides unalterable verification of cannabis product authenticity via a centralized Hyperledger Fabric blockchain, creating an immutable seed-to-sale record accessible through QR-NFT tags. This technology prevents counterfeit products from reaching consumers, ensuring product safety and enabling healthcare professionals to recommend products with verified profiles. The company’s GROOVY Rewards program transforms authentication into an engaging experience where consumers earn rewards for verifying products and completing educational modules. Its revolutionary Geno-NFT Library provides intellectual property protection for cannabis genetics, enabling growers to register unique strains and receive automatic royalties. Through the GROOVY Marketplace and AI-powered analytics, PINYA XP connects all ecosystem elements to provide actionable business insights while maintaining the highest standards of product safety and quality.Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the evolving cannabis market, including but not limited to regulatory uncertainties and changes in laws and regulations; competitive pressures within the cannabis sector; technological disruptions impacting operational efficiency; fluctuations in market demand; variations in product pricing; the ability to effectively penetrate new markets; and the potential financial or reputational impacts from legal, administrative, or regulatory developments. Further, risks relating to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, potential security breaches, fluctuations in token values, and changes in investor sentiment are relevant considerations. These factors, as well as risks relating to the general economy, market volatility, and competitive activity, are further detailed within the "Risk Factors" section of this document.

