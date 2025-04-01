Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan to Host Premier TechNatSec Conference with IMPCT Group as Official Media Partner

IMPCT Group's Participation Supports Amplifying National Security Innovation

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvard Business School (HBS) and MIT Sloan School of Management will host the highly anticipated fourth annual Technology and National Security Conference ( TechNatSec ) on April 4-5, 2025, at the MIT Museum and Harvard’s Klarman Hall. The premier event is expected to gather nearly 1,100 influential global leaders—including senior policymakers, defense officials, industry pioneers, and venture capitalists—to confront and develop actionable solutions to today's pressing national security challenges through groundbreaking technological innovation.Themed "Adapting in a New Era of National Security," TechNatSec 2025 will emphasize critical strategies for navigating an increasingly complex geopolitical environment shaped by rapid technological evolution. Conference Co-Chair Clif Luber told us “This year we really want to expand the scope of what is considered ‘national security’. Our attendees will get to explore forward-looking solutions in pivotal areas such as domestic energy production, space, shipbuilding, etc.”“With this year being the fourth iteration of the conference, we really wanted to build upon all the great work previous student planners had done in the past”, Co-Chair Moises E. Navas stated. "We planned the conference knowing we wanted to expand the theme, the realm that ‘national security’ encompassed, and the size of the overall conference. With at least 1,000 tickets sold, we have sold out and will be placing our guests with leading voices in industry, government, and venture capital”.Featured speakers include renowned industry leaders and senior defense experts such as Jake Sullivan, former National Security Advisor; Lieutenant General Frank Donovan, Vice Commander of Special Operations Command; Colin Carroll, DoD Chief of Staff and former Anduril; Even Rogers, CEO of True Anomaly; and Mike Brown, Former Director of the Defense Innovation Unit and Partner at Shield Capital.A centerpiece of TechNatSec 2025 is the Innovation Showcase, where select startups will compete for a significant $100,000 investment and cash non-dilutive prizes, spotlighting transformative technologies with the potential to shape the future landscape of national security. IMPCT Group , leveraging its strategic partnership with Sightline Media Group (Defense News and Military Times), serves as the official media partner, ensuring the event receives comprehensive coverage and insightful analysis to maximize global visibility. Ryan Del Grosso, Partner and Co-founder of IMPCT Group, Harvard Business School MBA alumnus (2023), and USAF veteran, remarked, "At IMPCT Group, we believe deeply in the transformative power of strategic partnerships, particularly those that support and elevate the remarkable community of veteran leaders represented by the TechNatSec team. It is an honor to contribute to an event dedicated to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and enabling strategic growth, transforming visionary ideas into actionable solutions that strengthen our national security."About TechNatSec InitiativeThe TechNatSec conference, a joint endeavor between Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan’s defense tech-related clubs, is dedicated to researching and advancing technological solutions for national security. Visit www.technatsec.com About IMPCT GroupIMPCT Group is the trusted strategic partner for organizations pursuing profitable growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation. Specializing in navigating complex market environments, IMPCT Group equips leaders with proprietary analytics, expert guidance, and customized solutions. By combining deep operational expertise with data-driven insights, IMPCT Group enables organizations to build high-performing teams, confidently execute strategies, and achieve sustained success. Learn more at www.impctgroup.com

