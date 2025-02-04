IMPCT Group and Sightline Media Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Data-Driven Decision-Making

Bringing together industry expertise and competitive intelligence to support informed, forward-looking strategy for the defense, military, and federal sectors

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMPCT Group , a veteran founded leader in strategic advisory and data-driven intelligence, and Sightline Media Group , whose brands include Defense News , Military Times, Federal Times and C4ISRNET, have announced a strategic partnership to provide organizations with enhanced market intelligence and analysis to navigate an increasingly complex landscape.By combining IMPCT Group’s expertise in corporate strategy and analytics with Sightline Media Group’s deep industry knowledge and reach, this collaboration will help businesses and institutions anticipate market shifts, understand industry benchmarks, and make data-driven decisions with confidence.“Sightline Media Group has long been a trusted source of news and intelligence for the defense and federal communities. Through this partnership with IMPCT Group, we’re expanding our ability to equip organizations with the insights they need to adapt, compete, and grow in an evolving landscape,” said Mort Greenberg, SVP, Sightline Media Group.A Partnership Built on Insight and Impact.This collaboration will focus on delivering:Market Intelligence & Forecasting – Identifying emerging trends, geopolitical shifts, and industry movements to support proactive decision-making.Custom Research & Surveys – Providing tailored insights into sector challenges, opportunities, and competitive positioning.Peer Benchmarking & Industry Analysis – Helping organizations measure performance, identify strategic advantages, and refine growth strategies.Management Advisory Services – Translating insights into strategy, equipping leadership teams with data-driven solutions for execution and growth.“This partnership is a major step forward in helping organizations across the military, defense, and federal technology sectors operate with greater precision and confidence,” said Waco Hoover, CEO & Founder of IMPCT Group. “By harnessing advanced data-driven insights, we give companies the ability to move faster, anticipate challenges, and capitalize on opportunities with clarity and certainty,” added Ryan Del Grosso, Partner & Co-Founder at IMPCT Group.Looking AheadIn today’s fast-moving defense and federal landscape, leaders need more than just information, they need actionable intelligence. This partnership ensures that organizations have the tools, expertise, and strategic support to make informed, forward-thinking decisions that drive profitable growth and impact.Sightline Media Group is the leading news organization covering military, defense, public sector, federal technology, C4ISR and cyber defense. Our independent, award-winning journalism offers coverage from around the globe, from Sightline headquarters in the Washington, DC area to bureaus and correspondents in the U.S. and around the world. Sightline Media offers our business clientele a wide range of platforms to reach the market. From digital and mobile solutions to events, thought leadership, publications, video and custom options, Sightline works with clients on opportunities that have credibility, integrity, engagement and impact. www.sightlinemediagroup.com IMPCT Group is the trusted partner for organizations committed to profitable growth and long-term value creation. We equip business leaders with proprietary tools and expert guidance to drive execution, strengthen decision-making, and build high-performing teams that succeed in competitive markets. With a proven track record of delivering results, we combine data-driven insights with deep operational expertise to help organizations turn complexity into opportunity and achieve lasting success. www.impctgroup.com

