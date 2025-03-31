MPD Homicide Detectives Make Arrest in Southeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 9:26 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to an establishment located in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male inside the establishment, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. During the investigation it was determined the shooting occurred outdoors in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast.

The decedent has been identified as 33-year-old Darius Young, of Southeast, D.C.

On Monday, March 31, 2025, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested the suspect, 37-year-old Cornell Day of Southeast. He is being charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 25036503

