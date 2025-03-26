ThoughtFarmer Named High Performer and Momentum Leader in G2 Spring 2025 Reports

ThoughtFarmer named High Performer in the Employee Intranet category

Leading Intranet Provider Earns Multiple Distinctions with Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Scores Across Key Performance Categories

We're particularly proud that these awards come directly from verified customer feedback, validating our focus on building intuitive, reliable intranet solutions.” — Darren Gibbons

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThoughtFarmer has achieved significant recognition in G2's Spring 2025 Reports, earning prestigious designations as a High Performer, Best Support provider, Momentum Leader, and Easiest To Do Business With in the Employee Intranet category. These latest honors bring ThoughtFarmer's total G2 accolades to over 150, underscoring the company's sustained leadership and innovation in intranet solutions.G2 stands as the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, with more than 100 million professionals referencing its authentic peer reviews to make informed software decisions.ThoughtFarmer's Spring 2025 recognitions include:- High Performer- Best Support- Momentum Leader- Easiest To Do Business WithThe company earned exceptional satisfaction ratings that significantly outpace industry averages:96% for Quality of Support95% for Performance and Reliability96% for Ease of Doing Business With"These G2 recognitions reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence in both product development and customer service," said Darren Gibbons, President at ThoughtFarmer. "We're particularly proud that these awards come directly from verified customer feedback, validating our focus on building intuitive, reliable intranet solutions that truly transform workplace communication and collaboration."While serving clients across diverse sectors, ThoughtFarmer has developed specialized expertise within banking, finance, and engineering organizations. The company's intranet platform addresses the unique regulatory, security, and knowledge management challenges these industries face.ThoughtFarmer's continued recognition reinforces its mission to make work better by enhancing workplace experiences through improved employee collaboration, communication, and engagement.To learn more about ThoughtFarmer's award-winning intranet solutions, visit thoughtfarmer.com and schedule a personalized demo to see how the platform can transform your organization's internal communications and knowledge sharing.About ThoughtFarmerThoughtFarmer provides a leading intranet platform designed to make work better by helping employees share knowledge, stay informed, and feel connected. The company's award-winning software enables organizations to create and maintain a modern intranet that drives high adoption and engagement.

