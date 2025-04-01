J3 Bioscience, Inc. Appoints John Fair as New President & CEO

J3 Bioscience, Inc. Logo

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J3 Bioscience, Inc. , an emerging leader in women’s health innovation, today announced the appointment of seasoned life sciences executive John Fair as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Founder and outgoing CEO Tyler McCabe will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer, where he will continue to play a key role in product development, operations, and strategic initiatives.Fair’s appointment signals a pivotal moment for J3 as the company prepares to scale the commercial launch of LivRing, its first-in-class lubricating intravaginal ring designed to relieve vaginal dryness and improve comfort during intimacy—without the use of hormones or drugs. His deep expertise in commercialization, capital formation, and strategic partnerships positions J3 for rapid growth in a market urgently seeking new solutions in women’s health.Fair brings more than 20 years of executive leadership across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. He has a long-standing track record of success in women’s health, having launched breakthrough products, built consumer-focused brands, raised over $80 million in institutional capital, and led one of the largest reproductive health deals in the industry with Bayer Healthcare."John brings a powerful blend of strategic vision and industry expertise, making him the perfect leader to drive our goals and objectives during this next phase," stated Dr. McCabe. "His proficiency in leveraging consumer insights, building strong brands, fostering growth, and securing critical strategic partnerships with category leaders aligns seamlessly with J3's ambitions. I've personally known John and believe his talents are exactly what we need to add significant value to the company. I look forward to supporting him as we continue advancing our mission of successfully commercializing LivRing and expanding J3’s corporate outreach."Fair most recently served as Chief Business Officer at a life sciences company focused on next-generation therapies and diagnostics for women’s health. Prior to that, he held dual roles as Chief Business Development Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at a biosciences company where he led the go-to-market strategy across a portfolio of women’s health therapeutics and medical devices."I'm excited to lead J3 Bioscience as we push the boundaries of what’s possible in women’s health," said John Fair, President and CEO. "The company's commitment to science-driven innovation aligns with my passion for advancing accessible, impactful healthcare. I look forward to partnering with this exceptional team to drive meaningful growth and bring forward new solutions that transform the lives of women."The company’s Board of Directors unanimously approved Fair’s appointment, citing his strategic leadership, deep sector experience, and passion for transforming women’s health as key drivers of their decision.About J3 Bioscience:J3 Bioscience, Inc. is a women’s health medical device company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Focused on advancing science-based, accessible innovations, J3 is committed to improving quality of life for women through targeted solutions that address under-served needs. Its lead product, LivRing, is the first over-the-counter, long-lasting, lubricating vaginal ring designed to relieve vaginal dryness and enhance intimate comfort—without hormones or systemic drugs.Media Contact:

