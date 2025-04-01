Colle AI Sustains Cross-Chain Utility Gains Following Bitcoin Integration

Empowering creators with advanced AI technology and multichain NFT capabilities.

Platform continues to deliver seamless NFT creation and interoperability across leading blockchain networks

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, is building on the momentum of its recent Bitcoin integration to further improve cross-chain functionality. The move has unlocked new utility gains for creators, developers, and collectors across the decentralized digital asset space.Following the integration, Colle AI users can now mint and trade NFTs across Bitcoin alongside existing support for Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and XRP. The platform's AI engine enables automatic routing, metadata optimization, and smart contract deployment across these networks, ensuring frictionless multichain operations with minimal overhead.This expanded functionality has allowed creators to diversify their reach, access broader markets, and engage users across multiple ecosystems from a single dashboard. Whether building from scratch or scaling collections, Colle AI users benefit from intelligent automation that simplifies the complexities of blockchain interaction.With Bitcoin now part of its multichain ecosystem, Colle AI continues to lead in delivering streamlined, AI-driven NFT creation with full cross-chain interoperability. The platform remains committed to innovation, accessibility, and performance across the growing Web3 landscape.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

