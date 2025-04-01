PreVu Launches New Mobile App for Fast Photo-Taking and Instant Upload

PreVu Dental logo

Eliminate photography challenges with instant, AI-guided patient photo uploads

The easier it is to take a great ‘before’ photo, the more readily dental teams can integrate PreVu into their workflow.” — Joanne Villani, co-founder of PreVu Software

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PreVu Software , a leading provider of digital smile simulation technology for dental practices, is excited to announce the launch of the PreVu Mobile Photo-Taking App. While smile simulations are a powerful tool to educate and motivate patients, capturing quality patient photos has traditionally been a challenge for dental team members due to lack of training, inconsistent techniques, time constraints and the image transfer processes. The PreVu Mobile App eliminates these barriers by making photo capture fast, intuitive and fully integrated with PreVu software — helping practices enhance real-time patient engagement and communication with minimal effort.Solving the Patient Photography ChallengeMany dental teams struggle with capturing standardized, high-quality “before” photos, often due to lack of training, inconsistent protocols or inefficient workflows. The PreVu Mobile Photo-Taking App solves these issues with proprietary SmileAI™ technology, which provides real-time guidance on head alignment, midline accuracy and facial framing — ensuring consistency and quality images every time.“The easier it is to take a great ‘before’ photo, the more readily dental teams can integrate PreVu into their workflow,” said Joanne Villani, co-founder of PreVu Software. “This new mobile app makes image capture effortless, allowing practices to create more natural-looking smile simulations that educate patients more effectively through visuals they instantly understand — and ultimately increase case acceptance and practice growth.”Streamlined Workflow IntegrationOnce a photo is taken, it is instantly uploaded to the user’s PreVu software account, eliminating manual transfers and reducing delays between photo capture and simulation creation. This streamlined process allows practices to create more simulations in real time during new patient exams, re-care visits and high-value consultations, helping practices build a patient pipeline of high-value cosmetic and fee-for-service dentistry and to close more costly full-arch reconstruction cases.Now available for iPhone, iPad, and Android via the Apple App Store and Google Play, the PreVu Mobile Photo-Taking App empowers dental professionals to work more efficiently, enhance case presentations, and improve patient communication. For more information, visit prevudental.com About PreVuPreVu is cutting-edge digital smile simulation software designed to help dental professionals increase case acceptance and revenue by visually demonstrating potential treatment outcomes with natural-looking smile simulations. By combining AI-powered imaging technology with an efficient workflow, PreVu enables practices to engage patients in their treatment journey — enhancing both clinical efficiency and business growth.

