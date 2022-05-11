RxS names Rich Marano as company president to help fulfill its mission of empowering healthcare success
Veteran brings expertise in transforming operations and proven success in opening new revenue streams.
He has a well-earned track record of success in helping expand and grow companies that share two fundamental guiding principles of our company – a focus on service and ever-evolving technology.”MANALAPAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RxS LLC, in support of the organization's mission to empower connections in healthcare, today announced that Rich Marano has joined the company as President. RxS is an international, multi-channel sample management solution provider to the life science and pharmaceutical industries. Serving the space for more than a decade, they have developed a reputation for maintaining great customer experiences built on a foundation of superior customer service and technology.
Marano brings with him more than 35 years' experience in managing multinational technology and service-based organizations. His diverse background includes leadership positions in finance, operations, business development, consulting services, and engineering. He is recognized for successfully transforming organizations by improving efficiency, increasing customer satisfaction, adding new revenue streams and achieving profitable growth.
For their part, RxS leadership expects to build upon Marano's expertise in building high performing teams, launching new revenue streams, and boosting profits.
"We are very excited to bring Rich to the RxS team," notes company Principal and Chief Technologist Mark Jara. "We believe he is the perfect fit for the goals and forward-thinking initiatives of our company. Rich is ready to hit the ground running and we look forward to his leadership and to introducing him to current and future RxS clients and partners."
RxS Chief Executive Officer Roseanne Branciforte adds, "We feel so fortunate to now have Rich as part of the RxS family. He has a well-earned track record of success in helping expand and grow companies that share two fundamental guiding principles of our company – a focus on service and ever-evolving technology."
This announcement comes on the heels of RxS recently announcing a broadening of its service offerings which include SampleCentral the industry's leading E-Portal sampling experience for Health Care Providers as well as the recently launched patient services, Patient Central. Marano will be charged with helping the company transition and grow with this expanded offering – and continue its longstanding dedication to improving care and outcomes, and empowering healthcare success.
"RxS is a great company and one that I'm thrilled to be a part of," commented Marano. "The company is in some ways a well-kept secret, and it's exciting to be in a position to share that secret and help RxS further expand and grow."
To learn more about the RxS and their full service offering, please visit rxsinfo.com.
About RxS, LLC:
RxS is a woman-owned service company enabled by technology and dedicated to empowering healthcare success. It was founded by industry leaders in sample management who recognized that existing market offerings did not supply an integrated multi-channel solution. To deliver on their vision for integrated multi-channel solutions, the RxS team developed technology that seamlessly connects all channels, "One Company, One Customer", allowing brands to effectively introduce, distribute, and monitor their programs effectively. This comprehensive approach provides insight and analytic capabilities to support decision-making.
