Fasoo Spoke at AI+IM Global Summit 2025 on AI-Ready Unstructured Data Management

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, a global leader in data security and governance, highlighted its expertise in AI-ready data management at the AI+IM Global Summit 2025 in Atlanta, GA.

Fasoo’s presence featured an interactive session on optimizing data for AI and a booth showcasing its latest solutions, including Wrapsody, Ellm, AI-R DLP, and AI-R Privacy.

Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO & COO of Fasoo, delivered a featured session titled “Prepare Your Data for AI: Essential Management and Governance Strategies” on March 31, 2025. In this session, Arden addressed the challenges of structuring, securing, and governing data for AI applications. He provided actionable insights for successful AI adoption, focusing on enhancing data quality for AI-driven insights, implementing robust governance to ensure compliance, and mitigating privacy risks while integrating with Large Language Models (LLMs).

“In today’s AI-driven landscape, organizations must ensure their data is not only available but also well-curated,” said Ronald Arden. “By implementing strong governance strategies, businesses can confidently adopt AI technologies while maintaining control and security over their critical information.”

At the Fasoo booth, attendees explored the latest AI security solutions designed to help organizations secure and manage data in AI-driven environments:

- Wrapsody: AI-ready data management platform that ensures 1) data quality by eliminating ROT data, 2) data availability through content virtualization, and 3) data security with file-level access controls

- Ellm: Safe, smart, and specialized enterprise LLM that fine-tunes AI models on internal data to provide accurate, context-aware responses tailored to each organization’s needs

- AI-R DLP: GenAI data loss prevention tool that automatically detects and blocks prompts that contain sensitive data to prevent inadvertent data leaks while using generative AI

- AI-R Privacy: AI-powered data privacy solution that automates the detection, classification, and protection of sensitive data in text and image files through data masking

Fasoo’s participation at the AI+IM Global Summit 2025 reinforced its commitment to empowering organizations with practical strategies and innovative solutions to navigate the evolving AI landscape securely.

For more information on Fasoo’s session and its expertise in AI-ready data governance, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo is a global leader in data-centric security, providing solutions that protect, control, and securely share critical business information. With a focus on unstructured data security, privacy, and compliance, Fasoo helps organizations safeguard sensitive data across various environments. Through innovative encryption, access control, and intelligent monitoring, Fasoo empowers businesses to manage data securely while maintaining productivity in an increasingly digital world.

