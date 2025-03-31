Completion of New Water Supply for Hoosick Falls

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of construction on a new permanent water transmission line for the village of Hoosick Falls. The new water supply distribution system is part of the State’s ongoing commitment and community collaboration to address water contamination from past operations at the Saint-Gobain McCaffrey Street State Superfund site.

“The Hoosick Falls community is a national example of strength, resiliency, and collaboration in meeting an extraordinary challenge, and the milestone reached today will ensure clean drinking water for generations of residents,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration remains focused on holding polluters accountable for fully cleaning up contamination in Hoosick Falls and providing record investments to help support other communities to ensure drinking water protection across the state.”

Approximately 6,800 linear feet of raw water transmission line was constructed between a newly developed wellfield and the village of Hoosick Falls water treatment plant. Construction activities were performed by the parties responsible for the contamination, Honeywell and Saint-Gobain, and overseen by the New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Health (DOH). View a map of the new transmission line in the village of Hoosick Falls here. DEC worked closely with the community and local leaders to evaluate water supply options and ensure the new groundwater source was located outside of the contaminated aquifer and fully compatible with the water treatment plant’s capabilities.

The $5.5 million project is part of a $45 million agreement between New York State, Saint-Gobain, and Honeywell to implement the new water supply, address perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) contamination from historic industrial operations at the McCaffrey Street facility and other sites in the village, and reimburse the State for costs incurred by taxpayers for the cleanup.

Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “The completion of a new drinking water source for Hoosick Falls begins a new chapter for this community, part of New York State’s extensive, science-based efforts led by DEC and DOH in collaboration with Mayor Rob Allen, Supervisor Mark Surdam, Rensselaer County, and the Community Participation Working Group. Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, New York State continues to be a national leader on addressing emerging contaminants and we remain committed to the full completion of critical cleanup work ahead.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Under the leadership of Governor Hochul and thanks to the collaboration of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Department of Health, and our local partners, the Hoosick Falls community has a permanent, safe and reliable water source. The Department will continue to collaborate with our partners to monitor and prioritize public health and to ensure that safe drinking water is available to this community for years to come.”

Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen said, “With the activation of its new water supply, the Village passes a significant milestone in its efforts to recover from PFOA contamination. With a new water source, new infrastructure and the retention of our permanent filtration system, ordered by the state and constructed and paid for by the companies responsible for the pollution, the Village is grateful to mark this accomplishment with our state partners, our local and state elected officials, and most importantly, the members of the great Hoosick community.”

Town of Hoosick Supervisor Mark Surdam said, “We are grateful for New York State's continued focus on addressing PFOA contamination in the Hoosick Falls area to ensure our drinking water is safe and hold the responsible companies accountable for paying for the cleanup. I extend my thanks to Governor Hochul and the Departments of Environmental Conservation and Health for their support and commitment to protecting the health of Hoosick residents.”

In addition to the municipal water supply, DEC installed and maintains hundreds of point-of-entry treatment systems for individual homes in the surrounding area, including in the town of Hoosick. DEC continues to require Honeywell and Saint-Gobain to identify and address the sources of PFOA contamination in the Hoosick Falls community. DEC and DOH will continue to provide Hoosick-area residents with information and updates regarding ongoing remediation efforts. In addition, State agencies work with the Hoosick Area Community Participation Work Group to discuss the progress of the PFOA cleanup. Additional information and documents regarding State actions underway in the Hoosick Falls area are available on the DEC website.

New York’s commitment to communities like Hoosick Falls remains at the forefront of Governor Hochul’s 2025-26 State of the State and Executive Budget priorities. The Governor proposed changes to modernize the State’s Superfund program to address emerging contaminants, enhance engagement with local communities, and better serve the state’s pressing economic, renewable energy, and affordable housing development needs. To complement these enhancements, the Executive Budget proposes $1.25 billion over 10 years to continue the ongoing progress in removing water and soil pollution in communities statewide. It would complement the additional $500 million to support clean water infrastructure that raises the State’s total water quality investments to $6 billion since 2017 for municipal drinking water distribution, filtration systems, and wastewater treatment. In 2024 , more than $800 million helped upgrade water and stormwater infrastructure, safeguarding public health by ensuring access to clean drinking water for all New Yorkers and bolstering community resilience against the increasing threat of flooding.