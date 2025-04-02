Akia Announces Mini Apps 3

Akia Mini Apps 3 Akia Logo

Hotels and vacation rentals can provide advanced functionality for their guests without the need for app downloads or developers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akia, the leading AI powered guest journey platform, upgrades its key functionality in Mini Apps 3 update. The enhancements simplify the user experience, maintain consistent property branding, and add highly-anticipated interactive components. Mini Apps 3 aesthetic improvements meet modern guest expectations, while maintaining a user-friendly interface for hoteliers and rental managers.Top Features:· Improved styling and usability while building Mini Apps· Unified colors, fonts, and styles across all guest-facing touchpoints· Updated components and functionality for modern properties· Enhanced Artificial Intelligence to better serve guestsWhat are Mini Apps?Akia’s Mini Apps are the ultimate guest-facing communication tool for modern hotels and vacation rentals. Mini Apps can be used for digital registration cards, digital check-in, custom menu ordering, arrival guidebooks, pet waivers, folios, and more – all without guests having to download or login. Mini Apps are sent through SMS and open with the tap of a finger (interactive mobile-optimized web pages). They’re created without the need for developers, through drag-and-drop templates, advanced components and property-specific styles to choose from.Upgrades Introduced in Mini Apps 3For a unified look and feel across the entire guest journey, Akia’s Mini Apps can now be built with Themes. These allow managers to set primary colors, fonts, and styles at the property level – making future setup of Mini Apps a breeze, and ensuring hotels and vacation rentals appear professionally across all touchpoints.The Cover Photo and Terms and Conditions components have been upgraded to better display on mobile devices and function more intuitively. These ensure guests have the needed information to enjoy their stay, without cluttering the Mini App experience.New Features for Modern PropertiesMini Apps 3 introduces the Folio component, allowing properties to send detailed estimates of total stay costs at checkout. This increases visibility for guests and allows for any disputes or questions to be settled while guests are still on property.The Step Guide component is introduced in Mini Apps 3 allowing properties to give step-by-step instructions to guests on their mobile device. Guests can swipe through key access and passcode instructions, reducing confusion and customer service calls.And finally, Akia Intelligence (AI) is now integrated within each Mini App experience. This allows AI to read and learn from the contents of each Mini App, and dynamically answer guest questions based on its findings. For example, if an early check-in Mini App shows availability, Akia can automatically offer this upsell to incoming guests directly through chat or text.Implementing Mini Apps 3Beyond guest communication, Mini Apps are an innovative way of reducing dependency on OTAs. Properties are successfully capturing unmasked guest email addresses through Mini App registration cards and check-ins, which are synced with their PMS. These contact details and guest information can then be used for future marketing and personalization.Mini Apps are also used to successfully deliver upsells to guests. Placing the right offers in front of the right guests at the right time is crucial. Whether it's a late checkout option or a holiday-themed special offering, Mini Apps 3 makes creating these upsells easier than ever. Learn more about Mini Apps or schedule a demo here About AkiaAkia is the leading AI-powered guest journey platform designed to streamline operations and elevate guest satisfaction – through advanced automation, messaging, mobile check-in, digital surveys, F&B menus, arrival guides, marketing, VoIP, and much more. All this is accomplished through Mini Apps: a personalized mobile experience that doesn’t require developers or downloads. Akia helps hospitality businesses deliver exceptional guest experiences.For more information, visit www.akia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.