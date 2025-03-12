Akia Announces New VoIP Dialer Feature

Akia VoIP Dialer Akia Logo

Hotels and vacation rentals can now make and receive calls, messages, and voicemails in one platform

The dialer feature on Akia has been a game-changer for our team. Having everything in one place means we can provide a more personalized and streamlined experience for our guests.” — Peter Carabetta, President, Coast to Cactus

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akia , the premier guest journey platform, expands to include new phone call capabilities. The new feature creates an all-in-one platform where staff can call, text, or receive voicemails from guests. Integrated with industry-leading PMS, the Dialer Feature connects properties with guests no matter their preferred way of communication.Top Features:· Receive guest calls, messages, and voicemails in one platform· Route inbound calls to the right staff automatically· Make outbound calls and texts from the same number· Set up custom menu options for departments and FAQs· Record calls for quality assurance and reference· An All-in-one Guest Communication PlatformWith inbound call routing and custom menu options, properties can meet guest expectations for fast service. Users can set up custom workflows based on time of day, department, or call priority to route guests appropriately to staff. For example, send guest calls automatically to the front desk for booking, or send them straight to voicemail after-hours. This eliminates unnecessary transfers or holds.Outbound Akia calls use the same phone number as outbound SMS, reducing confusion about multiple contacts. This streamlines outreach for staff and ensures each property is represented in a professional way.“The dialer feature on Akia has been a game-changer for our team. Having everything in one place means we can provide a more personalized and streamlined experience for our guests.” – Peter Carabetta, President, Coast to CactusThe new Dialer Feature is designed to seamlessly integrate with industry-leading PMS, boosting productivity for Akia clients by 30%. All text messages, calls, and recorded voicemails are housed in a single guest profile, making the feature easy to integrate into current workstreams.Learn more about the Akia VoIP Dialer About AkiaAkia is the AI-powered guest journey platform designed to streamline operations and elevate guest satisfaction – through advanced automation, messaging, mobile check-in, digital surveys, F&B menus, arrival guides, marketing, VoIP, and much more. All this is accomplished through Mini Apps: a personalized mobile experience that doesn’t require developers or downloads. Akia helps hospitality businesses deliver exceptional guest experiences.For more information, visit www.akia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.