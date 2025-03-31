Governor Abbott Announces Joint FEMA Preliminary Damage Assessments For South Texas Flood Damage

TEXAS, March 31 - March 31, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials join state and local partners in conducting joint preliminary damage assessments in South Texas communities impacted by recent flooding. These assessments will help determine whether Texas meets the federal thresholds for disaster assistance.



“Texas continues to provide all necessary resources to local officials, first responders, and emergency management teams as they respond to the recent flooding and heavy rainfall that occurred in South Texas,” said Governor Abbott. "Texans are urged to report any damage to their homes or businesses through the iSTAT damage survey to help the state determine if Texas qualifies for federal disaster assistance. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for partnering with local, state, and federal officials to ensure Texans meet the eligibility requirements for financial assistance. The State of Texas continues to work tirelessly to ensure impacted communities get the assistance they need to rebuild and recover from the flood damage."



Officials continue to review disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through TDEM's Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT). Once it is safe to do so, affected Texans are encouraged to submit information about damage to homes or businesses by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. This data is vital to help officials identify impacted areas and connect Texans with resources.



Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of flooding, including:

• Issuing a state disaster declaration for impacted communities

• Activating state emergency response resources ahead of storm impacts