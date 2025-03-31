DCI agents help secure nine-year sentence for drug trafficker

HELENA – A man, who previously resided in Beaverhead County, was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl across southwest Montana following an investigation by Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agents, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today.

Owen David James pleaded guilty in November 2024 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. In September 2023, agents with the DCI-led Southwest Montana Drug Task Force (SWMDTF) arrested James after finding he was trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine from Washington state to Butte. The investigation revealed he was in possession of approximately 800 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills, and a stolen handgun.

“Thanks to the work of law enforcement and anti-drug task forces across the state there are a lot fewer dangerous drugs on the streets of Montana and drug traffickers are being held accountable,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Last week, I reported that fentanyl seizures and overdose deaths were down in 2024, but seizures of most other dangerous drugs increased. We cannot and will not let up in the fight against fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other dangerous drugs. At the Montana Department of Justice, we will continue to do our part to keep our communities safe.”

James and several co-conspirators, including the individual in Washington state who supplied James with the dangerous drugs, had been under investigation by the SWMDTF since June of 2023. All but one co-conspirator has previously pleaded guilty and been sentenced in United States District Court in the District of Montana or the Western District of Washington.

The SWMDTF is made up of DCI agents, a Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department detective, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent, and includes the Granite County Sheriff’s Office, the Powell County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Deer Lodge Police Department, and the Dillon Police Department. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana prosecuted the case.