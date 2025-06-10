Attorney General Knudsen issues statement in support of President Trump’s response to violent rioters in California

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen joined attorneys general from 25 other states in issuing the following statement supporting President Trump’s decision to send in the National Guard in response to violent riots in California:

“We will always defend the right to peacefully protest, but there’s nothing peaceful about arson, assault, and anarchy. If you set police cars on fire, throw Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, and loot businesses, you must be held accountable.

In California, we’re seeing the results of leadership that excuses lawlessness and undermines law enforcement. When local and state officials won’t act, the federal government must.

We stand with law enforcement, we support President Trump’s action, and we will not let chaos take hold in our states.”